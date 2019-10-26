As we told you yesterday, Kamala Harris announced that she’d be skipping the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College because Trump was given an award for his criminal justice efforts.

Today Trump responded on Twitter:

Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I recieved a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

….greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Harris and/or a staffer fired back at Trump with something that’s at the very top of every Democrat response handbook: Call him a criminal:

My whole life I've fought for justice and for the people — something you'd know nothing about. The only part of criminal justice you can claim credit for is the “criminal” part. https://t.co/ykIoNI3Y0D — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2019

“Kamala the Cop” has spoken! But she might want to focus on the business at hand in South Carolina before attempting any more burns on the person who called her a “failing presidential candidate”: