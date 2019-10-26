As we told you yesterday, Kamala Harris announced that she’d be skipping the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College because Trump was given an award for his criminal justice efforts.

Today Trump responded on Twitter:

Harris and/or a staffer fired back at Trump with something that’s at the very top of every Democrat response handbook: Call him a criminal:

“Kamala the Cop” has spoken! But she might want to focus on the business at hand in South Carolina before attempting any more burns on the person who called her a “failing presidential candidate”:

