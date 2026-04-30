Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is One the Most Powerful People in the Country So Do NOT Disrespect Her

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett seems to now be auditioning for a gig with MSNBC since she'll soon be out of the House and previously lost the Senate primary in Texas, but she's still super powerful. Just ask her. Crockett has also said she wants to take on those who spread disinformation, which she's already helping do simply by getting out of politics (self-awareness was never her thing).

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Back to the issue of Crockett's immense power. She's better than you and do NOT forget that in a show of disrespect:

Jasmine Crockett: “The level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country. And for some reason, you think we on the same level, but you gonna disrespect me?" pic.twitter.com/MqywRfH35o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Gee, somebody's a little full of herself.

The problem with Congress is they think they rule us instead of serve us. — Carl Sian (@CarlSian) April 30, 2026

Then congressional Dems have the audacity to call Trump a "King" and wannabe authoritarian.

Without 217 other votes she has no power. https://t.co/aClCSiPoUu — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 30, 2026

She obviously has plenty of ego though!

Remember too that Crockett has said that people fear her authenticity, a claim that @WesternLensman has absolutely destroyed:

“They are fearful of my authenticity."pic.twitter.com/xrVEuM0SQs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Crockett might even be less "authentic" and more phony than Hillary Clinton, and that's a high bar to clear.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Jasmine).

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