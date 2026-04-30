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Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is One the Most Powerful People in the Country So Do NOT Disrespect Her

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett seems to now be auditioning for a gig with MSNBC since she'll soon be out of the House and previously lost the Senate primary in Texas, but she's still super powerful. Just ask her. Crockett has also said she wants to take on those who spread disinformation, which she's already helping do simply by getting out of politics (self-awareness was never her thing). 

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Back to the issue of Crockett's immense power. She's better than you and do NOT forget that in a show of disrespect: 

Gee, somebody's a little full of herself.

Then congressional Dems have the audacity to call Trump a "King" and wannabe authoritarian. 

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She obviously has plenty of ego though!

Remember too that Crockett has said that people fear her authenticity, a claim that @WesternLensman has absolutely destroyed:

Crockett might even be less "authentic" and more phony than Hillary Clinton, and that's a high bar to clear. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Jasmine). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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