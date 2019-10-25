What. A. Shock.

The woman running for president who championed a law that put parents in jail over truant children is skipping tomorrow’s Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College:

Kamala’s comms director says she stands with SC Dems who also protested the president getting the award:

She’s protesting the award President Trump received for his passage of criminal justice reform:

She would be “complicit in papering over his record” that is better than her record?

She says she’ll do a different criminal justice roundtable with CNN contributor Bakari Sellers:

FWIW, she’s trailing badly in the state if the latest poll is to be believed:

Other Dems are still attending, including front-runners Biden and Warren:

