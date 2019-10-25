What. A. Shock.

The woman running for president who championed a law that put parents in jail over truant children is skipping tomorrow’s Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College:

NEWS: Kamala Harris will now SKIP tomorrow's Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College, where she was a scheduled speaker. Harris is protesting that President Trump was given an award today for his criminal justice efforts. — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 25, 2019

Kamala’s comms director says she stands with SC Dems who also protested the president getting the award:

SC Democrats protested this today and Kamala stands with them. She will hold a separate event on criminal justice reform during the same time slot that is *open* to students and does not honor Trumps terrible record on justice issues. https://t.co/Rhwy2cHei2 — Lily Adams (@adamslily) October 25, 2019

She’s protesting the award President Trump received for his passage of criminal justice reform:

“As the only candidate who attended an HBCU, I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans. Today, when it became clear Donald Trump would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black…" — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 25, 2019

She would be “complicit in papering over his record” that is better than her record?

"…Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk and then learned all but ten Benedict students are excluded from participating, I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record. (2/2) — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 25, 2019

She says she’ll do a different criminal justice roundtable with CNN contributor Bakari Sellers:

Harris will now hold a criminal justice roundtable with former SC state rep. @Bakari_Sellers

during her scheduled 2 p.m. speaking slot. Location TBA in Columbia, SC — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 25, 2019

FWIW, she’s trailing badly in the state if the latest poll is to be believed:

South Carolina @ChangePolls/@postandcourier Poll (10/15-21):

Biden 30%

Warren 19%

Sanders 13%

Harris 11%

Buttigieg 9%

Steyer 5%

Yang 4%

Booker 3%

Gabbard 3%

Klobuchar 3%

Bennet 1%

O'Rourke 1%

Bullock 0%

Castro 0%

Delaney 0%

Ryan 0%

Williamson 0%https://t.co/jYCENwQnMI — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 25, 2019

Other Dems are still attending, including front-runners Biden and Warren:

Candidates who are scheduled to attend the forum tomorrow and Sunday: Delaney, Booker, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar, Biden, Sanders, Castro, Gabbard Harris was scheduled for 2pm tomorrow – her new event will be held at the same time at a different location, to be announced — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 25, 2019

