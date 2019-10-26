It isn’t just current Democrat U.S. senators who are eager to see Trump impeached (as soon as possible before the Barr/Durham investigation completes). A certain former Democrat senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate is also saying there’s plenty of evidence to support the impeachment of President Trump:

John Kerry: Some evidence against Trump is "more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon" https://t.co/vvwJuW4gS6 pic.twitter.com/GEJm7VzAoy — The Hill (@thehill) October 26, 2019

That brings up questions:

What evidence has Kerry seen that most members of Congress haven't; and how? https://t.co/DwZ4ckNfTX — Paul Stevenage MBE (@pdstevenage) October 25, 2019

What evidence — Fred Flintstone (@FredFli49693098) October 25, 2019

How do you know Kerry? You aren't on the House Intelligence Committee. Cherry picked leaks? — JFrat (@NorCalSportsFan) October 25, 2019

How does Kerry know? Oh, that’s the good part. Kerry then went on to say he doesn’t really know:

The former secretary did not go as far as to say Trump should be impeached, stating “the evidence has to be examined,” and that he did not want to draw conclusions.

Kerry said “the evidence is powerful” in support of Trump’s impeachment, but doesn’t want to draw any conclusions because that evidence hasn’t been examined? It sure sounds as if Kerry’s drawn some conclusions there.

I forgot John Kerry is in the SCIF with Schiff.. He would know.. — 🇺🇸GS🇺🇸 (@GS_Is_Awake) October 25, 2019

Looks like someone is scared of what is soon to come down. — Mario Lavoie (@MarioLavoie13) October 25, 2019

