At this point, all we know is that the Barr/Durham probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is now reportedly a “criminal inquiry.” Other than that, we don’t know what Durham is or isn’t going to find. That said, judging from the reaction of many Democrats and the mainstream media, they seem very aware of what Durham will or at least might uncover. Senator Mark Warren certainly doesn’t want Barr and Durham looking into 2016, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal seems just about in a panic:

Trump&AG Barr are politically weaponizing DOJ—threatening a return to it’s darkest days. Targeting law enforcers as enemies—simply because they have the spine to stand up to corrupt power—is deeply dangerous, indeed chilling. This line must not be crossed. https://t.co/nt9TJZsX9I — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 25, 2019

Wow, does Blumenthal know something? Because he sure seems to:

How about waiting for the facts ? You seem very, very nervous what might be exposed. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 25, 2019

The Dems don’t seem to think nothing is going to be found, even though they claim the whole 2016 Russia collusion investigation started totally on the up-and-up.

I'm sorry, Senator, but please clarify: after you attacking the integrity of USA John Durham? the same USA chosen by former AG Holder to head the investigation into allegations of CIA torture? the same USA known for being fair in pursuit of criminal activity within our govt? 🤨 — Criminal Investigation, you say? (@NewYearsDani) October 25, 2019

It's just not fair a Weaponized House Intel Committee vs

a Weaponized DoJ. Suck it Dick. https://t.co/Rc8PmS4qtW — KEN HIGGINBOTHAM (@KENHIGGINBOTHA5) October 25, 2019

Dems miss the days when Obama “wingman” Eric Holder was in charge of the DOJ.