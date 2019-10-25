At this point, all we know is that the Barr/Durham probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is now reportedly a “criminal inquiry.” Other than that, we don’t know what Durham is or isn’t going to find. That said, judging from the reaction of many Democrats and the mainstream media, they seem very aware of what Durham will or at least might uncover. Senator Mark Warren certainly doesn’t want Barr and Durham looking into 2016, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal seems just about in a panic:

Wow, does Blumenthal know something? Because he sure seems to:

The Dems don’t seem to think nothing is going to be found, even though they claim the whole 2016 Russia collusion investigation started totally on the up-and-up.

Dems miss the days when Obama “wingman” Eric Holder was in charge of the DOJ.

