It was reported previously that federal prosecutor John Durham’s look into the origins of the Obama-era intelligence community’s Russia investigation could be focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan. However, the latest reports indicate that the Durham investigation has again escalated:

BREAKING: NYT Reports that DOJ Durham probe has "shifted" from an administrative review of the Russia investigation "to a criminal inquiry." We're digging. More at 11p @FoxNews @FoxNewsNight — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 25, 2019

WSJ also now reporting the shift to criminal. "Change in Status Gives Investigators Ability to Subpoena Witnesses, Use Grand Jury" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 25, 2019

Fox News’ Shannon Bream also passed along news that the IGs’ FISA report, which is “nearing completion,” will show why the Durham probe has shifted to a “criminal inquiry”:

Two sources now confirm this to @FoxNews – one telling our @edhenry – "the long-awaited Justice Dept IG report will shed light on why the John Durham-led investigation is now officially a criminal probe" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 25, 2019

This all just might cause certain former intelligence community officials to sweat just a little.

To be continued.