It was reported previously that federal prosecutor John Durham’s look into the origins of the Obama-era intelligence community’s Russia investigation could be focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan. However, the latest reports indicate that the Durham investigation has again escalated:

Fox News’ Shannon Bream also passed along news that the IGs’ FISA report, which is “nearing completion,” will show why the Durham probe has shifted to a “criminal inquiry”:

This all just might cause certain former intelligence community officials to sweat just a little.

To be continued.

Tags: 2016 electionBill BarrCIADonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames ComeyJohn BrennanJohn Durhamrussia collusionSteele dossier