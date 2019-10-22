🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨:

NEW: Sources believe John Brennan is a focus of the Barr/Durham probe, and Trump has called privately for investigating Brennan—putting his personal "obsession" w/the former CIA director on a collision course with the Justice Department's inquiry. https://t.co/9B1WPXK68l

Might we suggest an alternative headline, however?

From Politico:

President Donald Trump’s obsession with former CIA director John Brennan could be on a collision course with an ongoing Justice Department probe as Attorney General Bill Barr takes a more hands-on approach to examining the intelligence community’s actions in 2016.

Barr has been meeting with the U.S.’ closest foreign intelligence allies in recent months, making repeated overseas trips as part of an investigation he is overseeing into the origins of the Russia probe and whether any inappropriate “spying” occurred on Trump’s campaign.

As part of that investigation, Barr and John Durham, the federal prosecutor he appointed to conduct it, have been probing a conspiracy theory for which there is little if any evidence, according to several people with knowledge of the matter: that a key player in the Russia probe, a professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.