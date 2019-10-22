🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨:
NEW: Sources believe John Brennan is a focus of the Barr/Durham probe, and Trump has called privately for investigating Brennan—putting his personal "obsession" w/the former CIA director on a collision course with the Justice Department's inquiry. https://t.co/9B1WPXK68l
Might we suggest an alternative headline, however?
Or: Obama CIA involvement in illicit spying on Americans, including @RealDonaldTrump, investigated. https://t.co/s4O8zGLkn0
From Politico:
President Donald Trump’s obsession with former CIA director John Brennan could be on a collision course with an ongoing Justice Department probe as Attorney General Bill Barr takes a more hands-on approach to examining the intelligence community’s actions in 2016.
Barr has been meeting with the U.S.’ closest foreign intelligence allies in recent months, making repeated overseas trips as part of an investigation he is overseeing into the origins of the Russia probe and whether any inappropriate “spying” occurred on Trump’s campaign.
As part of that investigation, Barr and John Durham, the federal prosecutor he appointed to conduct it, have been probing a conspiracy theory for which there is little if any evidence, according to several people with knowledge of the matter: that a key player in the Russia probe, a professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.
And they’re taking it well:
Using the national law enforcement apparatus to intimidate and punish your enemies is a telltale marker of an authoritarian dictatorship. https://t.co/GmLIfHFYHJ
I don't want to get ahead of my skis here, but using the power of the presidency to investigate perceived political opponents is, is … an impeachable offense. https://t.co/WpgIRO4sV6
Oh good, I'm glad that the DOJ is pursuing the president's vendettas. https://t.co/Ja7AXNhZHB
Donald Trump is corrupting our Department of Justice. This is just sick. https://t.co/FA2txP2C5o
To be continued. . .
***