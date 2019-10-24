Fox News’ Shannon Bream is reporting Thursday night that Inspector General Michael Horowitz has sent a letter to Congress saying his report into potential Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses is nearing completion.

BREAKING: DOJ IG Horowitz sends letter to Congressional leaders. Says report is going through declassification ("nearing completion"), is lengthy, and he anticipates few redactions. Doesn't foresee "a need to prepare and issue separate classified and public versions." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 24, 2019

Fox News reports:

“After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes,” Horowitz wrote in the letter. “Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy.”

It’s happening? Almost?

Oh boy is this great! pic.twitter.com/GqgvbiWTwP — Alex P Keaton (@AlexPKeaton3) October 24, 2019

Let’s get this party going — Conservative Dude (@rdamser) October 24, 2019

Please Bring it on — Trump 2020 🌟🌟🌟 (@JaniceWinchest5) October 24, 2019

Probably be a big bust… no one’s getting prosecuted from his last big release. I’m completely disillusioned with justice coming from ANY government agency. — littlebirdie 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@love4yona) October 24, 2019

I'm predicting a giant nothing burger. — Bamsey Rolton🇺🇸 (@BamseyRolton) October 24, 2019

Nothing will come from this… it never does The rules are different for the Deep State and the political elite! — John Schultz (@JohnDSchultz1) October 24, 2019

Big deal. Nothing happens with these reports. No justice, no honest coverage, no consequences, no change, no nothing-zip, zero, nada — ❌Bones❌ (@Bonemanallen) October 25, 2019

I want to get excited about this but I can't I think we are in for a disappointment 🤷‍♀️ — claudia bayhi (@BayhiBab012) October 25, 2019

Somehow I don't think this is good news. — Agatha Marple (@oh_marple) October 24, 2019

I hope the IG doesn't sell us out. I want people held accountable for their dirty deeds. — Arizona Nancy (@AZPatriot47) October 24, 2019

prepare for pulled punches — eljefedecovfefe (@Skeets2086) October 24, 2019

Preparing to be underwhelmed in 3…2…1 — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) October 24, 2019

Related: