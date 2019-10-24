Fox News’ Shannon Bream is reporting Thursday night that Inspector General Michael Horowitz has sent a letter to Congress saying his report into potential Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses is nearing completion.
BREAKING: DOJ IG Horowitz sends letter to Congressional leaders. Says report is going through declassification ("nearing completion"), is lengthy, and he anticipates few redactions. Doesn't foresee "a need to prepare and issue separate classified and public versions."
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 24, 2019
“After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes,” Horowitz wrote in the letter. “Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy.”
