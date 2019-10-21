Elizabeth Warren has been facing an increasing number of questions about all her grand “plans,” and the main one is simply “how is that paid for?” When it comes to “Medicare for All,” now that Warren’s made the proposal, she’ll tell everybody how it would be paid for… soon:

For some reason, we’re guessing the “how to pay for it” part will mostly involve raising taxes on the rich and Wall Street while Warren will continue to dodge the middle-class question:

The Warren campaign’s “she has a plan for that” includes everything except how to pay for all her “plans”? Go figure!

