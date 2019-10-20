In case y’all haven’t noticed, Elizabeth Warren has a “plan” for everything.

A plan to meet the goals of the Green New Deal.

Climate change is a threat—but it's also an opportunity to strengthen unions, tackle income inequality, and create millions of good jobs here in America. Here's my plan to meet the goals of the #GreenNewDeal and invest in green manufacturing: https://t.co/UZNLQt0hkl — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 17, 2019

A plan to keep the ability to do away with unwanted children available and cheap.

I've lived in an America where abortion was illegal. If you were rich, you could still get an abortion—it was the most vulnerable people who couldn't get the care they need. I've got a plan to protect access to abortion no matter what the Supreme Court does. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/QfpFyI1oTp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 16, 2019

A plan to get big, bad money out of politics.

Corruption in Washington is holding back progress—and much of it is perfectly legal thanks to the Supreme Court. It’s time to get big money out of politics and put power back in the hands of the people—and I've got a plan for that. https://t.co/wtT7JacMpx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2019

A deeply-flawed tax plan.

OUCH: You KNOW Elizabeth Warren’s tax plan is crap when 1 of her advisers admits it’s not enough to cover this promise https://t.co/8pz0NAazj9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 17, 2019

A plan to attempt to delete her DNA test video without anyone knowing about it.

For some reason, Elizabeth Warren deleted her DNA test video but here's a copy just in case you wanted to see it again https://t.co/dUKo1wwmKD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2019

You get the picture.

What she does not have a plan for, though, is how she is going to pay for all of her plans. As pointed out by Washington Post reporter Dan Balz, this is becoming more of a liability for her by the day.

.@danbalz said there are still unanswered questions about how Warren would pay for some of her plans. "Those aren't going to go away and she's going to have to figure out how to power through that." #MTP #IfiItsSunday — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 20, 2019

He’s not wrong.

There’s a reason Elizabeth Warren is being vague about a healthcare plan: Her team hasn’t yet figured out how to pay for it https://t.co/7oPSFDai6O — Bloomberg (@business) October 17, 2019

For the second consecutive debate, Elizabeth Warren refuses to say whether middle-class Americans would pay higher taxes under her proposed Medicare for All plan. And her rivals seized on it. An @AP Analysis. By @sppeoples. https://t.co/KMtF5ct6at #DemDebate — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2019

In the latest Democrat debate, she played semantic gymnastics around the fact that her plan will cause a tax increase on the middle class.

Warren again pivots to “costs” from “taxes” because she doesn’t want to admit that middle class taxes will go up to pay for her Medicare for All plan. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) October 16, 2019

Balz probably shouldn’t tell that his Washington Post colleague, Margaret Sullivan, who might accuse him of “doing President Trump’s work.”

WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan says journos are doing ‘President Trump’s work for him’ by pressing Elizabeth Warren on funding Medicare for All https://t.co/MdQUbLoX2T — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2019

“For free” sounds great until you start thinking about how much “for free” is going to cost.

