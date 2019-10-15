And there it is. . .

Sen. Elizabeth Warren again dodged on whether or not taxes will go up under her Medicare-for-All plan and instead pivoted to costs:

Warren, again, reframing the question of if M4A will cause middle class taxes to go up. She focuses on *cost* and reiterates they'll go up "for the wealthy and for big corporations" but for "hard working families costs will go down." Buttigieg happy to go after her on this, too. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) October 16, 2019

She’s not fooling anyone:

Warren continues to dodge on whether taxes will go up with her MFA plan: "Costs will go up for the wealthy and big corporations, for hardworking middle class families costs will go down." — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) October 16, 2019

Just admit taxes will go up, Sen. Warren:

Warren again pivots to “costs” from “taxes” because she doesn’t want to admit that middle class taxes will go up to pay for her Medicare for All plan. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) October 16, 2019

Because everyone knows they will. They have to:

Let me be clear: Elizabeth Warren's Medicare-for-All WILL raise your taxes. Period. #DemDebate — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 16, 2019

Not ready for prime time:

This answer from Warren is awful. How was she not ready for this? #DemDebate — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 16, 2019

And it was surprising to see Mayor Pete Buttigieg come out so forcefully against her plan:

Oooh, Buttigieg going after Warren on health care! — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 16, 2019

Buttigieg just CALLED OUT Warren for not being able to answer a simple "Yes or No" question: Will middle class taxes go up to pay for your government-run programs? She won't give a "yes or no" because the answer is YES, your taxes will go up! #DemDebate — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 16, 2019

Buttigieg says he doesn't understand why Warren believes the best option is to force everyone to be under Medicare for All, kicking people off of private plans. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg: "Medicare for All is great, sure, but have you considered my totally hypothetical plan written by health insurance executives that solves all problems and costs no one anything at all? i'M a rEaLiSt" — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) October 16, 2019

Mayor Pete, the voice of reason?

As much as I can’t stand him, I continue to think Buttigieg is probably the most articulate and appealing politician of the lot. Most of the time, he sounds like an actual person and not a series of memorized talking points. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 16, 2019

