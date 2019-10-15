And there it is. . .

Sen. Elizabeth Warren again dodged on whether or not taxes will go up under her Medicare-for-All plan and instead pivoted to costs:

She’s not fooling anyone:

Just admit taxes will go up, Sen. Warren:

Trending

Because everyone knows they will. They have to:

Not ready for prime time:

And it was surprising to see Mayor Pete Buttigieg come out so forcefully against her plan:

Mayor Pete, the voice of reason?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenmedicare for all