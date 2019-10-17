As Twitchy told you Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced an agreement with Turkey that would lead to at least a temporary ceasefire in Syria. NBC News’ national security reporter Ken Dilanian then presented this “fact check” based on what he said he’s been told:

Fact check: Experts are already saying the US just granted Ergogan everything he wanted, all along, including exclusive rights to patrol the safe zone by air. They are calling this a total capitulation. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 17, 2019

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has previously not been shy about calling out the media, and he did so again when it came to Dilanian’s claim:

Sometimes it’s necessary to call out BS. This is one of those times: Dilanian regularly makes stuff up. Most everyone knows this. His political agenda means he uses anonymous sources regularly – and they are fake. He is an opinion writer and should be labeled as such. https://t.co/YqVqU74Gjm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 18, 2019

Well, there it is!

It’s weird how the same people who bashed Trump as a warmonger are now bashing him for not being a warmonger. — Nathan Acreman (@NateAcreman1) October 18, 2019

He works for NBC. Nothing more to say. — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) October 18, 2019

"Experts say …" First, the argument is lost when you reference anonymous "experts". Second, anyone with first-hand experience knows that "the experts" aren't. — Radical Radials (@EchelonRight) October 18, 2019

The media hasn’t exactly had a banner month covering the Syria story so it’s no wonder their reports are often met with skepticism.