As Twitchy told you Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence announced an agreement with Turkey that would lead to at least a temporary ceasefire in Syria. NBC News’ national security reporter Ken Dilanian then presented this “fact check” based on what he said he’s been told:

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has previously not been shy about calling out the media, and he did so again when it came to Dilanian’s claim:

Well, there it is!

The media hasn’t exactly had a banner month covering the Syria story so it’s no wonder their reports are often met with skepticism.

