At Tuesday night’s Democrat debate in Ohio, Bernie Sanders teased a big endorsement set to take place over the weekend in New York City:

Sanders teases the "special guest" his campaign is planning on having at his NYC Rally on Saturday. Any guesses? #DemDebate — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 16, 2019

We need a political revolution and the American people are ready for one. Join our rally in New York this weekend with a special guest:https://t.co/nyqtMVEcXQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019

It’s being reported that endorsement is a fellow Green New Deal proponent and socialist fellow traveler:

What a perfect fit!

Sanders: we’ll be having a special guest at our Queens event Everyone in NY: !!?!!!?? pic.twitter.com/zSOx2DHhTD — Diana (@diianaafloress) October 16, 2019

Does this help him in Iowa or NH? https://t.co/otRQE02qoF — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 16, 2019

What a surprise.

