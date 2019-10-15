We were waiting for either Joe Biden to make a gaffe at Tuesday night’s #DemDebate or for his eyes to start bleeding, but so far his eyes look fine. He did trip up some viewers, though, when he talked about those clipping coupons in the stock market. We thought maybe he meant those frugal middle-class workers clipping coupons in the supermarket, but that’s not what he meant either. You figure it out:

.@JoeBiden: "Why in God's should someone who's clipping coupons in the stock market… pay a lower tax rate than someone who is a school teacher and a firefighter." pic.twitter.com/e16Ut3tLil — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

Democrat Joe Biden is mentally all over the place, claims people are “clipping coupons in the stock market” pic.twitter.com/EleAjG7ElA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Can Joe Biden send me some stock market coupons, tho? #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/oL2WJblN3D — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 16, 2019

I'll take some BOGO Disney shares if anyone clips one of those. — Stephen Owen (@gummifaustus) October 16, 2019

😂 — Adam Tinsley (@AdamTinsley) October 16, 2019

It’s true. $1.00 off Amazon stock coupon was in the Sunday paper. — Greg Kasprzak (@GregKasprzak) October 16, 2019

In the old days you did have a physical bond coupon that you used to collect your interest payment. — Tom Palmer (@PalmBomb) October 16, 2019

It's a relic of the analog era, but yes, "clipping coupons" was a real thing that is now a manner of speaking, albeit in relation to bonds, not stocks. — Michael McCubbin (@McCubbinLaw) October 16, 2019

Bonds had coupons payments at one time,he is old very old . — SpaceGhost (@Deathmetalpat) October 16, 2019

Biden has been in so deep for so long with "old money" liberals that he's talking about the old timey way of clipping & depositing interest "coupons" from bonds. Only fatcat insiders use that term. — Found Objects (@found_objects) October 16, 2019

While they listen to their record player — The Notorious H.I.G. (@gsemike) October 16, 2019

Clipping coupons is actually a saying for collecting interest on bonds or in this case, dividends from equities. I guess he means he wants to tax all dividends as ordinary income — The Barbarian (@TheBarbarian1) October 16, 2019

He is thinking about war bonds — Todd Powell (@ToddPowell3) October 16, 2019

no no no, clipping coupons for chicken stock at the market — lou cicchinelli (@djkl_lou) October 16, 2019