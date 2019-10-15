CNN and the New York Times hosted Tuesday night’s Democrat debate in Ohio, which made this even more awkward:

Gabbard criticized Trump of course (after all, it’s a Dem debate), but the digs at CNN and the Times must have stung:

Trending

Here’s the clip from CNN that Gabbard mentioned:

The Daily Caller predicted CNN’s spin on Gabbard tomorrow:

We wouldn’t be surprised!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebate#DemocraticDebateCNNnew york timesTulsi Gabbard