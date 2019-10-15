CNN and the New York Times hosted Tuesday night’s Democrat debate in Ohio, which made this even more awkward:

Tulsi just stuck a knife through the hearts of the NYT and CNN and it could not be more well deserved — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 16, 2019

Gabbard criticized Trump of course (after all, it’s a Dem debate), but the digs at CNN and the Times must have stung:

Tulsi Gabbard calls The New York Times and CNN — the hosts of the debate — "completely despicable" for alleging she is a Russian asset and Assad apologist. pic.twitter.com/0pzpA4nvRo — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard calls The New York Times and CNN — the hosts of the Democratic debate — "completely despicable" for alleging she is a Russian asset and Assad apologist. pic.twitter.com/iodkPn85Xh — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 16, 2019

Here’s the clip from CNN that Gabbard mentioned:

This is the CNN talking head she’s referencing, who claims that “there is no question [Tulsi Gabbard] is a puppet for the Russian government.” pic.twitter.com/5IQEhr0ELB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 16, 2019

The Daily Caller predicted CNN’s spin on Gabbard tomorrow:

CNN tomorrow: "WHY IS TULSI WEARING A WHITE POWER SUIT?!" pic.twitter.com/lyw9ec0NLc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

We wouldn’t be surprised!