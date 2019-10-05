President Trump has fired back repeatedly at Rep. Adam Schiff ever since the House Intelligence Committee chair started slinging conspiracy theories, such as Schiff’s initial “Russia collusion” claim. Lately Schiff’s whistleblower claim earned a “four Pinocchios” rating from the Washington Post, with Trump referring to him as “Shifty Schiff” as a result. But to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Trump defending himself against bogus allegations from an impeachment-obsessed congressman can only mean one thing:

Here we go again!

Projection-spotters, do your stuff:

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

