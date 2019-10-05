President Trump has fired back repeatedly at Rep. Adam Schiff ever since the House Intelligence Committee chair started slinging conspiracy theories, such as Schiff’s initial “Russia collusion” claim. Lately Schiff’s whistleblower claim earned a “four Pinocchios” rating from the Washington Post, with Trump referring to him as “Shifty Schiff” as a result. But to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Trump defending himself against bogus allegations from an impeachment-obsessed congressman can only mean one thing:

Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff. Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it – esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year. https://t.co/bjEw6eb7Md — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019

It’s wrong. It’s harmful. And his bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019

Here we go again!

Now saying shifty Schiff is anti-semitic???

You are really reaching now. — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 5, 2019

According to this article AOC is linking, Trump’s anti-semitic for using the words “savage” and

“shifty.” https://t.co/5dD2DxLFDe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2019

When your party gets caught lying, scream racism/antisemitism to distract from your misdeed. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 5, 2019

1. No antisemitism. 2. POTUS has the right to defend himself. — Michael Taricani (@MichaelTaricani) October 5, 2019

Projection-spotters, do your stuff:

You can’t see blatant antisemitism in your own friends but you can make it up where it doesn’t exist? Classic. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 5, 2019

Come get your girl. pic.twitter.com/EW1hI844ng — Jim "Halloween Name" Treacher (@jtLOL) October 5, 2019

Your state has become the number 1 state for hate crimes against Jews. Your squad members have tooted the horn of dog whistles, when it comes to their antisemitism.

Your collab with Corbyn is disturbing to say the least.

Perhaps you have no leg to stand on when it comes to AS. https://t.co/zbeuk1xQxR — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) October 5, 2019

This, again, is a despicable appropriation of genuine Jewish concerns about anti-Semitism to shield partisans from criticism. And it's especially despicable coming from a person who regularly defends and normalizes anti-Semitism in US politics. https://t.co/RmLWzqU8Pw — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 5, 2019

This is such garbage. I don't care what you think of Trump. AOC and Hasan are two of the loudest voices that have excused blatant antisemitism on the left now diminishing actual antisemitism with baseless accusations. https://t.co/6bVIzvvrmq — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2019

You openly associate with antisemites. Maybe sit this one out https://t.co/iH4FR57s0E — Darth Paul (@PaulGofSec2814) October 5, 2019

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

***

Related:

‘Disgusting’: Socialist N.Y. State Senator (and AOC pal) Julia Salazar channels Ilhan Omar in response to Brooklyn synagogue being vandalized on Rosh Hashanah