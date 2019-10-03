Remember New York State Senator Julia Salazar? She’s the Democratic socialist who lied about being an immigrant and a Jew. This will probably come as a major shock to you, but it seems that the kind of person who would lie about being Jewish doesn’t actually have a whole lot of respect for Jews.

On September 30, teenage thugs threw large objects (reportedly milk crates) through the window of the Rivnitz synagogue in Brooklyn during a Rosh Hashanah service:

VIDEO: At Throop av x Bartlett st, 4 youngsters punched out a window of the Rivnitz shul with a heavy object during High Holiday prayers on Rosh Hashana, please contact ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ or @WspuShomrim 7182370202 with any info. pic.twitter.com/q2Mvavpdey — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) October 2, 2019

And here’s how Salazar responded:

Two nights ago, some young people apparently threw objects into a window of a building at Throop & Bartlett St, where neighbors were gathered for Rosh Hashana prayers. We need to care for each other and protect each other. This isn’t acceptable in our district or in our city. — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) October 2, 2019

From her official state senate account as well:

Two nights ago, some young people apparently threw objects through a window of a building at Throop & Bartlett St, where neighbors were gathered for Rosh Hashana prayers. We need to care for each other and protect each other. This isn’t acceptable in our district or in our city. — State Senator Julia Salazar (@SalazarSenate) October 2, 2019

She might as well have written “Some people apparently threw something through some building.”

"Some people did something". Wow. — Ron 2.0: New and Improved! (@RonbamThe) October 3, 2019

“Threw objects into a window of a building” you mean synagogue right? Where Jews were praying during the high holy day Rosh Hashanah — Aaron Fogarty (@Aaron_Fogarty_) October 3, 2019

It’s called a synagogue, and the people who were attacked were Jews, and they were attacked because they are Jewish. https://t.co/BxxLm4Kiu4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 3, 2019

“Some people did something to some people.” Disgusting https://t.co/BxxLm4Kiu4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 3, 2019

This is gross Salazar — Jacob Alperin-Sheriff (@DemocraticLuntz) October 3, 2019

Shameful tweet. — SwarthyPerson (@conserbud) October 3, 2019

You’re shameful — Rob P (@triplechico) October 3, 2019

A building? Neighbors? Seriously? — Twïtter's the toilet & everbody's gettin' swirlies (@umaruma1) October 3, 2019

That would be JEWS in a SYNAGOGUE. Not “neighbors” in a “building.” — The Rant (@TheRant14) October 3, 2019

The "building" was a synagogue. The "neighbors" who gather there are Jews. The young people who "threw objects into a window" were anti-Semites. — D’Ag due (@ag_due) October 3, 2019

Smacks buzzer and responds: "What is an antisemitic attack on a synagogue during one of the holiest days of the Jewish year?" — SuperJewGirl (@SuperJewGirl) October 3, 2019

Say it with me. “A Synagogue WAS (not apparently) attacked when two people threw a objects through the window. This IS Antisemitic. Jews in Brooklyn are being targeted and nobody is doing anything. We need to stand with the Jewish community.” Too hard? — Zach Lewis (@ZachLewis3187) October 3, 2019

Wow, what's so difficult about the word 'antisemitism'?? — Rocío Deliot (@RDeliot) October 3, 2019

It's amazing how much effort you put into not using the words "Jews," "synagogue," or "antisemitism" in a tweet about all three of those things. — JC (@jcinthelibrary) October 3, 2019

What's wrong with you? "A building" = synagogue

"Neighbors" = Jewish people This is antisemitism. A hate crime. Call it what it is or don't bother tweeting b.s. platitudes. Otherwise YOU are part of the problem. — GK (@GK15513088) October 3, 2019