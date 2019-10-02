Earlier today we told you about Brit Hume saying there’s “no getting around” Rep. Adam Schiff’s involvement with the whistleblower whose complaint the Democrats are using as the basis for a fresh impeachment push. Hume said the new info makes it clear that “Schiff was a partner in this from the start.” CNBC’s John Harwood then came to the defense of Schiff without having enough journalistic curiosity to wonder what extent Schiff was actually involved.

After the blowback from Harwood and many others, Hume fired back with a simple question and possible answer:

Schiff defenders are claiming there’s nothing to see here in the revelation that the whistleblower conferred with Schiff staff before filing the complaint. If that’s so, why didn’t Schiff acknowledge the contact when asked about it? 1/2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

And why might that be?

2/2 I think the answer is obvious. He knew how it would look. So he gave this answer, “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” If by “we” he meant only himself, he’s being slippery. If by “we” he meant himself and his staff, he lied. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

If a sizable segment of the mainstream media is as curious as a Daily Beast reporter demonstrated, the media won’t ask Schiff that question for fear of being labeled “hacks” (by the DNC, apparently).

***

Related:

FLASHBACK: Did Adam Schiff forget about the time he said ‘we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower’?