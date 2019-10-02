As Twitchy told you this afternoon, a New York Times report added a new wrinkle to the whistleblower story after it was revealed that the person had contact with Rep. Adam Schiff and his office before filing the complaint:

'Not buying it for a second!' Adam Schiff's spox offers up explanation for inside scoop on whistleblower's complaint https://t.co/2kw6KXEVxd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2019

Breaking News: The whistle-blower gave an early account of allegations against President Trump to a House aide who outlined it to Rep. Adam Schiff, who is now leading the impeachment inquiry https://t.co/9PxtBDXQYp — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 2, 2019

Schiff went into spin mode, but Brit Hume says something is now undeniable:

This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light. There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start. https://t.co/x9JvHg9yL4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

But Schiff does have his defenders, and one of them is CNBC’s John Harwood:

Hume responded basically with an eye roll:

My, John. Such a powerful argument you make. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

You’d think that many journos would at the very least be curious to know more about what Schiff’s role was in all this, but perhaps there won’t be many who care to connect these new dots.

***

Related:

Trump uses NYT scoop to propose theory about whistleblower complaint origins (looking at YOU, Rep. Schiff)