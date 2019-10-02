As Twitchy told you this afternoon, a New York Times report added a new wrinkle to the whistleblower story after it was revealed that the person had contact with Rep. Adam Schiff and his office before filing the complaint:

Schiff went into spin mode, but Brit Hume says something is now undeniable:

But Schiff does have his defenders, and one of them is CNBC’s John Harwood:

Hume responded basically with an eye roll:

You’d think that many journos would at the very least be curious to know more about what Schiff’s role was in all this, but perhaps there won’t be many who care to connect these new dots.

