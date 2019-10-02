As we told you earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff’s office is spinning fast after the New York Times reported that Schiff got a heads-up about the whistleblower’s allegations before the complaint was filed. Schiff’s office is claiming they didn’t review the complaint but merely gave the whistleblower guidance about what to do with it. At a news conference today, President Trump wasn’t buying it:

Watch @realDonaldTrump's response to the NYT's report that the whistleblower met with a staff member of Rep. Adam Schiff prior to the complaint being filed. pic.twitter.com/Pu6lHwEn9g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2019

Video: Here's Trump reacting to a question from @JohnRobertsFox bringing up the yuuge 'New York Times' story that says Schiff was notified in advance about the whistleblower and that a staffer was alerted before the complaint was even filed pic.twitter.com/YW09fhRFKV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2019

Trump said he wouldn’t be surprised if Schiff had a hand in writing the complaint:

Listen to ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ "It shows ⁦@RepAdamSchiff⁩ is a fraud. It's a scandal that he knew before . I'd go a step further, I think he probably helped write it. That's what the word is." #SchiffLied pic.twitter.com/7PhnfvRnIA — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 2, 2019

Trump said Schiff helped to write the whistleblower complaint. Schiff got a heads up, but we have no evidence that he wrote the complaint so far https://t.co/gAH2ppOJRA — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) October 2, 2019

So far.