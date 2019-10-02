As we told you earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff’s office is spinning fast after the New York Times reported that Schiff got a heads-up about the whistleblower’s allegations before the complaint was filed. Schiff’s office is claiming they didn’t review the complaint but merely gave the whistleblower guidance about what to do with it. At a news conference today, President Trump wasn’t buying it:

Trump said he wouldn’t be surprised if Schiff had a hand in writing the complaint:

So far.

Tags: 2016 electionAdam SchiffDonald TrumpUkrainewhistleblower