Not content to have House Democrats promising an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Elizabeth Warren is taking a third run at Brett Kavanaugh at the same time:

I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2019

Puh-leeze!

Her close friend and star witness, and her own father, do not. This tweet underscores your reckless, pandering unseriousness. https://t.co/kmVynDuA7Z — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 28, 2019

Nothing makes the idea of impeaching Trump seem more politically motivated and ridiculous than tying it to impeaching Kavanaugh. https://t.co/oH4zsqThLu — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 28, 2019

They’re really doing this? Doesn’t this just make the other impeachment look stupid and partisan as well? https://t.co/yhMnbmEY7b — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 28, 2019

Just a little, but Warren can’t help herself, because it’s what she “believes”:

You also believe you're Native American…. https://t.co/GrnSiDH8r2 — Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) September 28, 2019

1/1,024th of me believes her. https://t.co/51uhvD7LxD — Spencer Meads (@spencermeads) September 28, 2019

Makes sense you would stand up for a person who also lied to the public for personal gain and politics. https://t.co/Mx807iyF68 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 28, 2019

Ouch! Warren’s tweet is a whole lot of fail on numerous levels:

And she wants to be the chief of law-enforcement folks. https://t.co/3AOo7CvyNC — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) September 28, 2019

Christine Blasey Ford: -Had 0 proof that she ever met Kavanaugh

-Couldn’t remember where it happened, when it happened, or how she arrived/departed from the party

-All 4 of her witnesses said the party never happened

-Her best friend and her dad do not believe her She's a liar https://t.co/zGwo9JXBW4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 28, 2019

The left is not even pretending anymore… they don't need proof, just the power & ability to eliminate their opposition. Case in point 👇 https://t.co/QyK96kqqkx — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 28, 2019

This is how Democrats bungle impeachment and make it look 100% political. A really bad take from the new 2020 Democratic frontrunner. https://t.co/iOiKv2RpCw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 28, 2019

We are still doing this? The smear campaign failed. So did the follow up attempts. Brett Kavanaugh will be on the court for as long as he wishes or can serve. Take the L. https://t.co/5t3yBKCZKG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 28, 2019

I believe Dr. Ford just about as much as I believe you’re Native American https://t.co/OmGCtKJ5EJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 28, 2019

You get impeached! And you get impeached! And you get impeached! https://t.co/VLEoAq5Yx0 pic.twitter.com/dsnU5LdB9o — neontaster (@neontaster) September 28, 2019

Where did it happen? When did it happen? https://t.co/X2GnYedPhe — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 28, 2019

Y'all have collectively lost it. Trump's driven you to insanity.

FYI: your impeachment efforts re: Trump seem a tad unserious & nakedly partisan when you're also harping about impeaching a sitting SCOTUS justice whom you *accused of gang rape.* WIN. ELECTIONS. https://t.co/mLFPWhL2UM — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 28, 2019

