The Ukraine talking points that went out to the Democrats must not have made it to those out campaigning across the country. As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu seemed perfectly fine with the idea of Hunter Biden getting paid money to sit on the board of a company, but 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren seemed to have been caught off-guard by the question and said she’d have to look at the details.

She’s neck-and-neck in the polls right now with Joe Biden; it would have been refreshing to see her throw him and his son under the bus.

