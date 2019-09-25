The Ukraine talking points that went out to the Democrats must not have made it to those out campaigning across the country. As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu seemed perfectly fine with the idea of Hunter Biden getting paid money to sit on the board of a company, but 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren seemed to have been caught off-guard by the question and said she’d have to look at the details.

She’s neck-and-neck in the polls right now with Joe Biden; it would have been refreshing to see her throw him and his son under the bus.

FLAG: Senator Elizabeth Warren appears uncharacteristically flustered when asked if her ethics plan would allow her Vice President's son to serve on the board of a foreign company: "No," she said. "I don't know. I mean I’d have to go back and look at the details." #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/EksLlMEsew — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 25, 2019

Oooooh looks like she didn’t have a plan for that 😬 — Joe Kenny 🧢 (@jkennyamdg) September 25, 2019

They have plan for everything but not for their own corruption lol — NG (@Neilgrover5) September 26, 2019

WOW! A real journalist, almost as rare as an Albino Sasquatch these days. She meant to say “I need a beer”. — SlickClick (@SlickClick72) September 26, 2019

Now, that’s the RIGHT question! Lol — B/K (@bk00023) September 26, 2019

“I don’t know what They want me to say so I’ll get back to you.” — Rosa (@rebellions) September 26, 2019

Great question from the reporter. Warren answered honestly but must have forgotten for a split second about Biden scandal haha — Beefer⭐⭐⭐ (@TheRedEyedJedi5) September 26, 2019

LMAO almost threw her buddy sleepy Joe under the bus — Thomas J Wetmore (@thomasjwetmore) September 26, 2019

I know 1/1024th of what she said is definitely true! — Siluh Dot (@ObedJedidiah) September 26, 2019

Got her. Corruption is okay pic.twitter.com/AfBNAUGkto — Peoples Champ (@Hurricaneheat1) September 26, 2019

Ahhhh gurgle burgle slurgle durgle elephant rhinoceros. — Greg Lawson (@GregLaw01223557) September 26, 2019

#Trump is going to eat her ALIVE!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 💃Laura Elaine🍹 (@TrumpGalTN) September 26, 2019

I’m sure @ewarren would be fine with it if her VP’s kid was as remarkably qualified as Hunter Biden was. pic.twitter.com/wVNX7cHdYt — TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) September 26, 2019

