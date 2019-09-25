As we told you yesterday, the report of a whistleblower complaint about President Trump and a claim about what he asked Ukraine’s president to do during a phone call has Democrats demanding an impeachment inquiry, and Nancy Pelosi promising to deliver one.

Meanwhile, the White House promised to release a transcript of the call, and today they delivered. It’s a five-page transcript that isn’t going to give the Democrats anything close to what they were hoping for:

-No quid pro quo

-No talk of withholding military aid

-Trump asked Ukraine to look into the firing of a prosecutor, who Biden bragged about firing under threat of withholding $1 billion in loan securities

-Trump concern over Ukraine election interferencehttps://t.co/gUOxRLyCpS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 25, 2019

Ukraine call transcript shows Trump sought Biden probe, but made no mention of US aid | Fox News https://t.co/rlfcoogXvu — Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 25, 2019

Here’s the transcript (and the WH has it posted here as a PDF):

Here’s the unredacted Trump-Ukraine transcript. An absolute nothingburger for the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/zXuHaQaQgb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2019

Democrats will now continue to demand the release of the whistleblower complaint.

This… is it? This is part of what launched an impeachment inquiry? https://t.co/b2nAvWo6tG pic.twitter.com/xHzFe1FWMM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 25, 2019

I've read the transcript and the Democrat spin was wrong… again – President Zelensky initiated the Giuliani convo and asked the WH to send him to Ukraine

– ZERO discussion of foreign aid quid pro quo That's it? THAT'S what Democrats are impeaching on? Give me a break. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 25, 2019

From the look of things the Democrats will have to move the goalposts yet again.