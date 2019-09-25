As we told you yesterday, the report of a whistleblower complaint about President Trump and a claim about what he asked Ukraine’s president to do during a phone call has Democrats demanding an impeachment inquiry, and Nancy Pelosi promising to deliver one.
Meanwhile, the White House promised to release a transcript of the call, and today they delivered. It’s a five-page transcript that isn’t going to give the Democrats anything close to what they were hoping for:
-No quid pro quo
-No talk of withholding military aid
-Trump asked Ukraine to look into the firing of a prosecutor, who Biden bragged about firing under threat of withholding $1 billion in loan securities
-Trump concern over Ukraine election interferencehttps://t.co/gUOxRLyCpS
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 25, 2019
Ukraine call transcript shows Trump sought Biden probe, but made no mention of US aid | Fox News https://t.co/rlfcoogXvu
— Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 25, 2019
Here’s the transcript (and the WH has it posted here as a PDF):
Here’s the unredacted Trump-Ukraine transcript. An absolute nothingburger for the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/zXuHaQaQgb
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2019
Democrats will now continue to demand the release of the whistleblower complaint.
This… is it? This is part of what launched an impeachment inquiry? https://t.co/b2nAvWo6tG pic.twitter.com/xHzFe1FWMM
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 25, 2019
I've read the transcript and the Democrat spin was wrong… again
– President Zelensky initiated the Giuliani convo and asked the WH to send him to Ukraine
– ZERO discussion of foreign aid quid pro quo
That's it? THAT'S what Democrats are impeaching on?
Give me a break.
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 25, 2019
From the look of things the Democrats will have to move the goalposts yet again.