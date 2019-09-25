As we told you yesterday, the report of a whistleblower complaint about President Trump and a claim about what he asked Ukraine’s president to do during a phone call has Democrats demanding an impeachment inquiry, and Nancy Pelosi promising to deliver one.

Meanwhile, the White House promised to release a transcript of the call, and today they delivered. It’s a five-page transcript that isn’t going to give the Democrats anything close to what they were hoping for:

Here’s the transcript (and the WH has it posted here as a PDF):

Democrats will now continue to demand the release of the whistleblower complaint.

From the look of things the Democrats will have to move the goalposts yet again.

