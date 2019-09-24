As Twitchy reported earlier, journalists and Democrats (yeah, we know) moved the goalposts pretty quickly when the White House announced that President Trump would release the unredacted transcript of his telephone call with Ukraine’s president; MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wasn’t sure we could “trust the transcript itself as being accurate/comprehensive.” What was needed was the whistleblower compliant — you know, the one filed by the guy who wasn’t actually on the phone call.

Politico is reporting, however, that the White House has said it will release both the transcript and the whistleblower complaint this week — in other words, Trump is putting everything on the table just days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

NEWS: The White House will release the *full whistleblower complaint* and accompanying IG report to Congress, per @nancook: https://t.co/VAhT2qpdxH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 24, 2019

Nancy Cook reports:

The White House is preparing to release to Congress by the end of the week both the whistleblower complaint and the Inspector General report that are at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, according to a senior administration official, reversing its position after withholding the documents from lawmakers. The move shows the level of seriousness with which the administration is now approaching the House‘s new impeachment proceedings, even as President Donald Trump publicly tries to minimize the inquiry as a “witch hunt” or “presidential harassment,” or a move that will help him win his 2020 reelection campaign.

What a shock they didn't view that before launching this latest round of impeachment nonsense. It's almost like it's not about a phone call. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 24, 2019

It won’t be enough. This never ends because the people were dealing with are evil. — Sara Thatcher (@SaraThatcherCA) September 24, 2019

I think Trump trolled them into this so he can wipe it all clean to show how blatantly dishonest they will be to try and get rid of him. Amazing. — J D (@meatballzforu) September 24, 2019

he played them. This isn't going to end well for Biden. — Star-Lord ⚡️ (@StarLord_earth) September 24, 2019

This is going to be great! I have a feeling it's all going to blow up in the Dems faces!!! 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 — JstwrknATX (@JstwrknATX) September 24, 2019

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 I hope this circus act never ends. News used to be such a yawn. I’m entertained daily. Political shit show Monday through Thursday. Football on the weekends. We live in the best times. Gonna suck when the world ends in 12 years. — Chippy (@I_WantChips) September 24, 2019

Team Trump set the trap, and the Dems got caught in the snare. All this just not to be found guilty of high treason, which we all know, they are guilty of it. #GodBlessTeamTrump. — White_Wolf ⭐⭐⭐ (@whitewolf2226) September 24, 2019

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if in this call Ukraine told Trump details about the Biden thing??? LOL!!! — liifeisgood (@liifeisgood2) September 24, 2019

Not gonna end well for Nancy, Joe and Hunter — John Higgins (@jjhiggins69) September 24, 2019

Trumps so good at this. He wins every single battle — Dяew‼️ (@Drewthedude11) September 24, 2019

He was waiting for this to happen and Botoxic teed it up for him #played — KJ (@kippydip23) September 24, 2019

Rope-a-dope. Wouldn't be the first time he's used it on Democrats. — IM Sirius (@realIMSirius) September 24, 2019

Trump's playing 4d chess and the democrats are still playing checkers. — Ozzie666 (@ozzie_kochiu) September 24, 2019

This is more about saving Biden than it is about getting Trump for the Dems. Interesting — Ziggyzoo (@Ziggyzoo00) September 24, 2019

“But how do we know he didn’t change the whistle blower complaint? And this isn’t enough, the allegation in the media is that everything trump has done is corrupt, so we need access to everything “ – Democrats and media — Robert Noerr (@NoerrRobert) September 24, 2019

The Dems will not accept that and will claim it's been altered and it doesn't matter anyway as it shows a pattern (of their accusations, not reality) so accumulative indiscretions. I 100% guarantee it! — Jim Czyzewicz (@zipowitz) September 24, 2019

Yeah, the media’s not going to be happy if it can’t drag this out for at least another full week before it fizzles out.

In the words of Peter Strzok “my gut sense is there’s no big there there” — Desert Dweller (@DesertD14435761) September 24, 2019

You would think, at this point, there might be a few thinkers in the Democrat party that say let’s wait this out. But nope, anything Trump does causes mind blowing insanity. — FullMoon (@LIMIT_EVERYONE) September 24, 2019

The Dems have stepped in it and now after the moderate hold outs have come in for impeachment it will be used against them next year. This will be a full blown bust — RW (@rwlawoffice) September 24, 2019

I SINCERELY hope the name of the leaker is released too 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — 🦅Deplorable ER RN (@DeplorableEr) September 24, 2019

He doesn’t sound very worried 😂😂 — marcydaugherty (@poltimamiRN) September 24, 2019

