As Twitchy reported earlier, journalists and Democrats (yeah, we know) moved the goalposts pretty quickly when the White House announced that President Trump would release the unredacted transcript of his telephone call with Ukraine’s president; MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wasn’t sure we could “trust the transcript itself as being accurate/comprehensive.” What was needed was the whistleblower compliant — you know, the one filed by the guy who wasn’t actually on the phone call.

Politico is reporting, however, that the White House has said it will release both the transcript and the whistleblower complaint this week — in other words, Trump is putting everything on the table just days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

Nancy Cook reports:

The White House is preparing to release to Congress by the end of the week both the whistleblower complaint and the Inspector General report that are at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, according to a senior administration official, reversing its position after withholding the documents from lawmakers.

The move shows the level of seriousness with which the administration is now approaching the House‘s new impeachment proceedings, even as President Donald Trump publicly tries to minimize the inquiry as a “witch hunt” or “presidential harassment,” or a move that will help him win his 2020 reelection campaign.

Yeah, the media’s not going to be happy if it can’t drag this out for at least another full week before it fizzles out.

