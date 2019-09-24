Well, guess it’s official now. Nancy Pelosi has just announced that the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.

So, what does that mean, exactly?

Well, let’s see. Here’s what we learned earlier:

Pelosi essentially echoed that in her announcement. Watch:

OK …

So, then … what’s the point of this exercise? Other than attempting to placate the Resistance and the media?

Definitely not a big enough change for some of her colleagues:

Oof. If Nancy’s trying to make an already bad situation for the Democrats even worse, she’s doing a bang-up job.

Because AOC doesn’t want one? This is all going just great.

***

