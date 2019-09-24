As we await news later this afternoon from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on whether or not she’s ready to move forward on impeachment, the Washington Post is reporting that she is, but through a new select committee:

But a new committee would anger many Dems who think the House Judiciary Committee can fulfill this duty:

They’re going to get their wish and still mess it up?

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already on record against the idea:

So, who from the Squad gets to be on the committee?

Keep in mind, the GOP gets to pick its members, too:

Everyone shed a tear for Rep. Jerry Nadler who had his gavel taken away by a woman:

