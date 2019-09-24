As we await news later this afternoon from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on whether or not she’s ready to move forward on impeachment, the Washington Post is reporting that she is, but through a new select committee:

Pelosi, top Democrats privately discuss creation of select committee for impeachment https://t.co/OSN7cCeXc9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2019

But a new committee would anger many Dems who think the House Judiciary Committee can fulfill this duty:

my money says pelosi announces the select committee on impeachment today, it makes sense to plant the story just before the press conference and the story ran this morning. https://t.co/vS9gqvptKx — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

They’re going to get their wish and still mess it up?

i’ve been working this story for weeks, it’s going to break hell in the caucus because it will be the most visible committee in years, everybody is going to want a role on it. the progressives will be mad because this is pelosi taking the gavel from nadler — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already on record against the idea:

Yes, this is an emergency. We don’t have the luxury of time w/ another committee. Judiciary has been investigating& putting the pieces together for months. Impeachment belongs there. We must honor jurisdiction, historical precedent,& work done + allow Judiciary to move forward. https://t.co/CM0gXN7T1i — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 24, 2019

So, who from the Squad gets to be on the committee?

pelosi is going to be basically forced to put at least one member of the squad on it, which should probably be pressley because she’s one of the better politicians on the hill, she gives the gavel to schiff because he’s a brilliant chairman — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

Keep in mind, the GOP gets to pick its members, too:

but — and i was talking to staffers/members this morning about this — there’s a downside. the R’s are going to fill it with their firebrands (Jordan, Gaetz, Gohmert) who will make it all about Biden and will dive headfirst into conspiracy theories and will try to sink it — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

Everyone shed a tear for Rep. Jerry Nadler who had his gavel taken away by a woman:

already, aides on judiciary are telling me they’re mad as hell because they’re losing the gavel here. this isn’t pelosi creating a committee as much as it is her trying to control the probe and she’s been frustrated at nadler because he goes on tv too much and talks too much — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

my bet, largely is that pelosi fills it with prosecutors like cicilline who are good at digging into witnesses and know how to fight the R’s — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 24, 2019

