Congressional Democrats ramping up their calls for impeachment based on Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine has really been ringing the donation bell… for Republicans:

The Trump campaign had a fundraising video ready to go even before Nancy Pelosi said she agreed an impeachment inquiry would be necessary. Talk about backfire:

Here’s where it all stands at the moment:

Way to go, Dems!

