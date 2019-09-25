Congressional Democrats ramping up their calls for impeachment based on Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine has really been ringing the donation bell… for Republicans:

A fundraising drive from Trump and the RNC netted a million dollars Tuesday https://t.co/nBjjDyMjXZ — POLITICO (@politico) September 25, 2019

NEW: GOP is monetizing impeachment and cashing in big. Total raised on Tuesday: $1 mil https://t.co/qBg8DEzYm1 — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) September 25, 2019

The Trump campaign had a fundraising video ready to go even before Nancy Pelosi said she agreed an impeachment inquiry would be necessary. Talk about backfire:

We will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for this.@realDonaldTrump won Elissa Slotkin's district in Michigan, yet she's backing this baseless impeachment inquiry. In less than 6 hours, our anti-Slotkin effort alone raised over $350,000.https://t.co/qJBJY3Rb1b — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019

@RealDonaldTrump and @GOP raised nearly $1 million in less than 24 hours thanks to @TheDemocrats impeachment parade. https://t.co/QM8uUeDkDg — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 25, 2019

Here’s where it all stands at the moment:

Nancy financing Tump's re-election and Beto selling more guns than anyone on the planet… — RoundingThird (@ninetyfeetaway) September 25, 2019

Way to go, Dems!