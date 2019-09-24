As we’ve reported quite a few times Tuesday, members of Congress have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump several times already; but when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a 5 p.m. press conference to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president, it was like a countdown for the Trump campaign to release its video response, which was obviously prepared ahead of time and shows in no small detail the significance the word “impeachment” has had to the Democrats ever since he took the oath of office.

Here’s the video:

Trump does tend to break people.

Campaign fundraising off your own impeachment? That’s pretty MAGA.

