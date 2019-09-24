As we’ve reported quite a few times Tuesday, members of Congress have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump several times already; but when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a 5 p.m. press conference to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president, it was like a countdown for the Trump campaign to release its video response, which was obviously prepared ahead of time and shows in no small detail the significance the word “impeachment” has had to the Democrats ever since he took the oath of office.

Here’s the video:

Trump had a video mocking the democrats over their impeachment calls prepared before they even announced You dont have to think Trump is playing 4D chess to see that the Democrats are playing checkers https://t.co/ot9WDiButG — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 24, 2019

The #slaughtermeter just kicked into warp speed. I didn’t even know it could do that. https://t.co/ciMOeh8bYH — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 24, 2019

They wont win this! — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) September 24, 2019

The liberal and global establishment, and Democrat elite, are so desperate to stop @realDonaldTrump from returning power to everyday American citizens, that they will impeach one of the greatest presidents in US history, who is an innocent man. Their corruption is abominable ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) September 24, 2019

When you can’t defeat you try to impeach. It’s a simple as that, Democrats know they cannot defeat Trump at the ballot box, they are pulling all the dirty tricks now. — RD (@real_defender) September 24, 2019

We will bury @TheDemocrats in #2020Elections – count on it. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) September 24, 2019

Best president ever — Ayush ranjan ☄️ (@AyushRa61067624) September 24, 2019

Democrats have been talking about impeachment ever since the night President Trump won the 2016 election. 3 years later, the word barely has any meaning anymore. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 24, 2019

Absolute WITCH HUNT! 👎 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 24, 2019

The Democrats aren't understanding that Trump is always multiple steps ahead. I say this as a social democrat.https://t.co/7N9Rrn775J — Sharon Hayes (@SharonHayes) September 24, 2019

slay qween — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2019

They all look like they have lost their mind. — Dawn Michael PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) September 24, 2019

Trump does tend to break people.

Donating now! — Just Me (@TheShadow4444) September 24, 2019

"If we don't impeach this man he will be elected". Wow! — Mimi Fox Brinkman (@MARILYN19556) September 24, 2019

Democrats will "formally" try to impeach. Right after crying wolf about Ukraine?🤔 They're trying to get out ahead of something big and damaging to them. — Lewcipher (@LewSchafer) September 24, 2019

Our President is a rockstar MASTER at trolling the Left! They fall EVERY TIME—media & politicians alike! 😂 Liberals have nothing but a fear-mongering & empty-threat agenda right now. They’re like blow-up sumo wrestlers—so overinflated with hate & pride they can’t see TRUTH! — The Truth Will Do™ (@TheTruthWillDo) September 24, 2019

Brilliant. The left has taken the bait. Waiting to drop a prepared video until the Dems do exactly what you knew (and hoped) they were going to do? Priceless. — Endsina Ty ✌️ (@TyWoods99) September 24, 2019

Campaign fundraising off your own impeachment? That’s pretty MAGA.

