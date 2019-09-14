Beto O’Rourke answer of “hell yes we’re gonna take your AR-15” is still causing lefties to cheer, but some Democrats aren’t happy with the low polling presidential candidate for blowing the lid off their preferred narrative that Dems are not “coming for your guns.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, O’Rourke said he had confidence that the law-abiding would comply and he wouldn’t have to send the police door-to-door:

Beto again says he believes gun owners will turn in AR-15s if they became illegal and cops won't go door-to-door: "So I believe that America will comply with the law…we expect people to follow the law and that’s certainly what I believe will happen."https://t.co/UWiSl08KL5 pic.twitter.com/3iI3NomxwN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 14, 2019

“Law-abiding people will abide by the law” says a lot, and O’Rourke doesn’t seem to understand exactly what:

But if these people can all be trusted to comply with that law, why can't they be trusted to comply with homicide laws and own AR-15s responsibly? https://t.co/MUrUvHUXoG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 14, 2019

And with that, O’Rourke’s gun control vision hits its first huge snag.

This is a useful point. If people always followed the law, you wouldn't need to confiscate AR-15s because of the whole murder being illegal thing. Beto is admitting his confiscation plan is aimed at the law abiding. https://t.co/hFcyTr6WYI — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 14, 2019

O’Rourke came right out and said that and he (and Reid) don’t even realize it.

If you really believe that the gun owners are law-abiding, then you would have to believe that they'll abide by the laws that prohibit murder, making them non-threats and rendering your entire confiscation plan unnecessary and stupid, @BetoORourke. https://t.co/tE4QHZbpCv — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 14, 2019

If you expect Americans will follow the law, why would you need to take their guns to prevent crime? https://t.co/JCPcukqUx1 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 14, 2019

"I'm going to ask citizens to follow the law and turn in their guns because a small percentage of people currently with guns don't follow laws" Did I get that right, @BetoORourke ? https://t.co/1nLadhxwxB — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) September 14, 2019

If only an honest, unbiased mainstream media existed that would bring points like those to O’Rourke’s attention.

Not a single "illegal" magazine has been turned in NJ. If Beto thinks people are going to turn in their AR-15s, he's nuts. He is going to turn honest people into criminals with an unconstitutional and immoral law. https://t.co/U5SML3PInn — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 14, 2019

So you want to steal guns from law abiding citizens? https://t.co/znFeyYZIRx — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 14, 2019

O’Rourke’s claims, as usual, trigger BS detectors everywhere:

Beto O'Rourke with another 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥: “Texans who own AR-15s, they’ve told me, 'I don’t need this. I don’t need it to hunt, I don’t need it to protect myself…if giving this back, or cutting it to pieces, or selling it to the gov helps to keep us safer, then by all means do it’” pic.twitter.com/am73OpOC8A — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2019

#Facepalm

I'm sure there are hundreds of Texans that have said this to him. It sounds so real! https://t.co/WxX4ENrSjf — AllStarTweets (@DJSloejoe) September 14, 2019

Sure, someone who has spent upwards of $700 on a rifle plus maybe an equal amount on ammunition and accessories is just going to say “yeah, I don’t need this take it”. “Give me pennies on the dollar for it and it’s yours” What planet was this clown hatched on? — Scott (@spardo2112) September 14, 2019

Maybe the same one where Hillary’s the president.