ICYMI earlier today, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) called out Not-a-Sen. Beto O’Rourke (Failed Dem-TX) over his plan to start confiscating guns from law-abiding Americans.

“I frankly think [hell, yes!] that clip will be played for years at second amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns,” the Delaware liberal warned his fellow Democrats:

Sen. @ChrisCoons on Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell yes” line about taking away semi-automatic guns: “I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at second amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.” pic.twitter.com/YRNZctMx8a — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 13, 2019

Beto, who we’ll say again isn’t a Senator because he failed at it, is now lecturing Sen. Coons on the politics of it:

Much respect to Sen. Coons for leading the fight on background checks. But the time for letting status quo politics determine how far we can go is over. If we agree that having millions of weapons of war on the streets is a bad idea, we have to do something about it. https://t.co/xf8tdKrMBJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

To quote Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time”:

The view from Betoland is that Democrats will be bashed as gun-grabbers regardless of what they say, so may as well push the policies they think will have the maximum impact and mobilize gun control enthusiasts. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 13, 2019

Please do this, Dems. Pretty please:

they said hillary and obama were coming for all the guns. no matter what democrats say the right will say this. so why not just say how we really feel about assault rifles? the worst than can happen is the gop/nra says the same crap theyve said for decades. https://t.co/QVd5noXJgh — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 13, 2019

Beto is right. The Democrats who think they are going to get points from the NRA for shying away from bold policies are living in past that may never have existed. https://t.co/Ak4IFDzWIh — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 13, 2019

It worked out so well for Dems during the last assault weapons ban?

This kind of thinking is why a permanent Democratic majority is the future and always will be. https://t.co/mac33VCady — Karl Smith (@karlbykarlsmith) September 13, 2019

But bad news, Beto. Jennifer Rubin isn’t convinced:

this reasoning is bizarre and assumes voters cannot tell an accurate accusation from a baseless one. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 13, 2019

***

