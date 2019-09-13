ICYMI earlier today, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) called out Not-a-Sen. Beto O’Rourke (Failed Dem-TX) over his plan to start confiscating guns from law-abiding Americans.

“I frankly think [hell, yes!] that clip will be played for years at second amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns,” the Delaware liberal warned his fellow Democrats:

Beto, who we’ll say again isn’t a Senator because he failed at it, is now lecturing Sen. Coons on the politics of it:

To quote Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time”:

Please do this, Dems. Pretty please:

It worked out so well for Dems during the last assault weapons ban?

But bad news, Beto. Jennifer Rubin isn’t convinced:

