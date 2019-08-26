The number of Joe Biden’s “gaffes” and other statements in recent days and weeks have been accelerating, but Joe has gone out of his way to reassure Democrats that all is well. Here’s how he did so:

JUST IN: Biden tells supporters after latest flub: "I'm not going nuts" https://t.co/LqAKMZJULN pic.twitter.com/7AyRJfn6vQ — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2019

"I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts." Biden defends his recent gaffes https://t.co/46M6dLoU5l — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 26, 2019

Newt Gingrich tried to envision that on a campaign poster:

When Vice President Joe Biden said “"I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts," it may have been strangest campaign slogan ever. It will be interesting to see how he recovers from planting the notion in voters mind. you could ask if he isn’t going nuts what is he doing? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 26, 2019

Yep, that’s a heckuva slogan alright!

"Vote for Joe 2020: he's not going nuts." — John Costagliola (@Jcostoak) August 26, 2019

Get that on a bumper sticker ASAP.