As you’ve heard, Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were barred from a planned visit to Israel (or “Palestine” as their itinerary called it). Some congressional Democrats obviously weren’t happy and might try to circle the wagons around Omar and Tlaib by taking some sort of action against those who assisted in denying entry to the two squad-members:

Tlaib was granted entry to see her grandmother but apparently she would rather try and keep the “they won’t let me in” narrative going as long as possible.

Other than that, the Dems totally have a point! *Eye roll*

The Dems just can’t stop digging.

