As you’ve heard, Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were barred from a planned visit to Israel (or “Palestine” as their itinerary called it). Some congressional Democrats obviously weren’t happy and might try to circle the wagons around Omar and Tlaib by taking some sort of action against those who assisted in denying entry to the two squad-members:

House Democrats weigh action against U.S. and Israel ambassadors over banned visit

Senior Democratic members of Congress are considering action against top emissaries of the Israeli government and the Trump admin for their roles in Israel's decision to bar Reps. Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.

Tlaib was granted entry to see her grandmother but apparently she would rather try and keep the “they won’t let me in” narrative going as long as possible.

Man, are Democrats in the House stupid.

They could always send pallets of cash to Iran

Sure hope defending the Squad and their rabid anti-Semitism is worth it.

Literally 1 week ago, over 70 members of Congress went to Israel!

ZERO problems! 2 members chose not to go with the group and instead go separately…

WHY? Also worth noting, those same 2 members are well known for incitement and have broken an Israeli law which bans entry!

Other than that, the Dems totally have a point! *Eye roll*

Trump thanks you guys for your contribution.

🤦🏾‍♀️

The Dems just can’t stop digging.