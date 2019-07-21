Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas and her claims about what a man told her at a grocery store seem to have taken a turn against the lefty narrative that immediately developed. The “white man” who Thomas said told her to “go back” where she came from turned out to be a Cuban immigrant and a Democrat who has defended AOC and her “squad” against Trump’s “racist” tweets. At this point it sounds like this all came about as a result of the man taking offense to Thomas using the express lane when she had too many items. Thomas eventually shifted into backpedal mode:

.@itsericathomas in her own words. I now feel comfortable calling this a #HateHoax. The past 24 hours is a good case study into how the MSM machine & social media work together to amplify unconfirmed & outlandish narratives of American racism. pic.twitter.com/TDEKpec7Cw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

.@itsericathomas appears to be walking back her viral claim a white racist told her to “go back” to where she came from. Reporter @CJenningsWSB asked her about the accusation while in front of the man: https://t.co/4y1OXAd9CA pic.twitter.com/3ShUYj5Byy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

FAKE NEWS ALERT: It turns out the white guy accused of berating the black Georgia lawmaker in the grocery store is a lifelong Democrat and Never Trumper. He's also Cuban. Facts left out of the MSM reporting. https://t.co/CMxzYQGM5N — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 20, 2019

Among Democrats who immediately took Thomas’ claim at face value was Rep. Ted Lieu, who wagged a finger at Trump and the GOP. Lieu’s tweet was in our first post about Rep. Thomas and her claims but now it looks this way:

Lieu must have decided to shoot first and ask questions later:

Lol Ted Lieu deleted the tweet — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 21, 2019

Lieu was among the first Dems to use Thomas’ claim to score political points, but he must have sensed it backfiring, because deletion ensued:

For those who want to see Ted Lieu and his deleted back peddle. Here you go. #HateHoax proof that Ted doesn’t fact check before he blurts out nonsense. pic.twitter.com/bQ6eiScN6R — B0BAFETT (@FilmandPaint) July 21, 2019

Nice try, Rep. Lieu, but the internet is forever:

@RepTedLieu Why did you delete your tweet? Maybe because Erika is changing her story now ? Waiting on your apology Ted for smearing people. — Kevin's Not Buying (@Pondam1) July 21, 2019

What? @RepTedLieu deleted this already? Did he post an update? An apology? An explanation? https://t.co/VBwdpC2IUk — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 21, 2019

As of this time there’s no other mention of Thomas or her claims on Lieu’s Twitter feed.