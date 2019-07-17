As we told you yesterday, Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen had her employment prematurely terminated by the PPFA board of directors. One reason Wen was ousted is reportedly that she refused to use trans-inclusive language, but the bottom line appears to be that their abortion biz is being threatened and apparently she wasn’t being aggressive enough. In any case, the media helped provide headlines like this that sparked some double-takes:

I hate myself for laughing so hard at this headline pic.twitter.com/YIC2XkceHr — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) July 16, 2019

Well isn’t that something!

Planned Parenthood president forced out after only 8 months on the job.https://t.co/bUxrdJyt8c — David Crary (@CraryAP) July 16, 2019

Planned Parenthood president forced out after only 8 months amid growing political and financial attacks against the group https://t.co/GvcNZZAoaf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019

::slow clap::

We have a winner!

The irony of this will be lost on so many. https://t.co/wQXP3CWmUn — CousinEddieMullen (@CousinMullen) July 16, 2019

Liz, you gave me the biggest belly laugh last night. Thanks for that — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 17, 2019

You’d think they’d wait at least another month to let her go, but doing it this way keeps them very on brand. — Bill Lehecka (@billlehecka) July 16, 2019

“On brand” indeed.