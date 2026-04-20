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Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:42 AM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Life comes at you fast. Democrat Eric Swalwell is no longer running for California governor and has resigned from Congress. Swalwell’s political crash and burn stems from women coming forward accusing him of sexual misconduct, one even claims he raped her. That’s news to Swalwell’s best friend, Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona. He says he was blindsided by the accusations, despite claiming that he and other lawmakers had heard rumors about Swalwell for years.

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Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was recently asked about Gallego’s sketchy explanation on a local TV news program. Do you like word salad deflections? Check this out. (WATCH)

How convenient.

Hobbs has a reputation for not answering inquiries. That’s why posters say they’re not surprised by Hobbs' on-air runaround.

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‘Journalists’ not taking Democrats to task is nothing new.

That’s why commenters are surprised that Brahm Resnik of Phoenix's NBC affiliate, 12News, challenged Hobbs for her non-answer filibustering.

Will wonders never cease?

Posters say Hobbs and honesty are rarely in the same room. They find it unlikely she didn’t already know about Swalwell.

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Gallego let the truth out of the bag when he blabbed in front of cameras that rumors of Swalwell’s predatory behavior were well known among his Democrat peers. It is highly unlikely that Democrats didn’t know and were shocked at Swalwell’s recent political career-ending revelations.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO

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