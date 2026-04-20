Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation

Life comes at you fast. Democrat Eric Swalwell is no longer running for California governor and has resigned from Congress. Swalwell’s political crash and burn stems from women coming forward accusing him of sexual misconduct, one even claims he raped her. That’s news to Swalwell’s best friend, Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona. He says he was blindsided by the accusations, despite claiming that he and other lawmakers had heard rumors about Swalwell for years.

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Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was recently asked about Gallego’s sketchy explanation on a local TV news program. Do you like word salad deflections? Check this out. (WATCH)

Reporter tries repeatedly to get AZ Gov Katie Hobbs to answer a simple question — and is repeatedly unsuccessful.



The question?



“Do you accept Senator Gallego's explanation for why he didn't know about what his best friend was doing?" pic.twitter.com/mS3JeCKba6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2026

She vetoed the question, as is her MO. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) April 19, 2026

How convenient.

Hobbs has a reputation for not answering inquiries. That’s why posters say they’re not surprised by Hobbs' on-air runaround.

As usual, can’t or won’t answer a direction question when it pertains to her administration or her party. 🤦🏻‍♀️☹️👎🏼 — The Cynthonian (@TheCynthonian) April 19, 2026

She never answers anything. We Arizona voters don’t even know what she stands for. She refuses to debate any opponents when she runs for office. And we all know she won Governor in a rigged election and she getting ready to do it again in 26. — Sandra Marshall (@marsh679) April 19, 2026

There’s no way this obsequious little leftist valley girl is going to throw a cohort under the bus.

Remember, she successfully dodged debating Kari Lake in 2022, as well as literally running from reporters that weren’t already in the bag for her.

She’s gotta go!! — Bis Bald (@ScottH16547710) April 19, 2026

‘Journalists’ not taking Democrats to task is nothing new.

That’s why commenters are surprised that Brahm Resnik of Phoenix's NBC affiliate, 12News, challenged Hobbs for her non-answer filibustering.

@brahmresnik is a Canadian liberal who carries the water for AZ Dems, so pushback from him on Hobbs is rare — Capt Tuttle (@CaptTuttle2215) April 19, 2026

Wow! Commie Canadian @brahmresnik actually doing some journalism and asking hard questions here for faux Arizona governor & usurper Hobbs. pic.twitter.com/tdTrRS8R6r — SPARK THE GIANT (@TheXRefugee) April 19, 2026

I’m surprised that this particular activist asked once. He isn’t known for being this tough on Democrats. — Thats O’Neill with two L’s (@carlphx1) April 19, 2026

Will wonders never cease?

Posters say Hobbs and honesty are rarely in the same room. They find it unlikely she didn’t already know about Swalwell.

Her body language is awful as well, staring downwards and fiddling with her hands does not even make it look as though she is being honest. — Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) April 19, 2026

She knows, the whole democrat party knows. There have been too many comments saying, "There has been rumors about him for a long time", its like a democrat talking point. — Papa Ice (@Papaice1950) April 19, 2026

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Her answer says all you need to know. She knows too… — Patrick Kiser (@PatrickKiser1) April 19, 2026

Gallego let the truth out of the bag when he blabbed in front of cameras that rumors of Swalwell’s predatory behavior were well known among his Democrat peers. It is highly unlikely that Democrats didn’t know and were shocked at Swalwell’s recent political career-ending revelations.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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