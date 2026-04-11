Jeffries Demands Swalwell Drop Gov. Bid Over Allegations — But Won’t Call for...
VIP
Believe All Women … Except When It’s Me: Swalwell Seeks Due Process He...
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ......
Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts,...
NYT’s Hilarious Meltdown: Labels Law-Abiding J6ers a 'Crime Spree' at Just 0.8 Percent
Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to...
Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers...
Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out...
Eric Swalwell: Fang Fang Was Just Practice, Staffer Now Claims Drunken Sexual Assault...
Pete Buttigieg Takes an Inflation Jab at Trump and Accidentally KOs the Biden...
VIP
Sorry (Not Sorry), Alphabet Mob: 'Pride' Is OVER, Even In San Francisco
'Stick to DATA': US Oil & Gas Association Takes EVERY Democrat Lie About...
VIP
Not to Be Outdone by OTHER Democrats Using the F-Word, Eric Swalwell Drops...

Eric Swalwell Claims He’s Innocent in New Online Video As Sexual Assault Accusations Mount (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 AM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell’s California gubernatorial hopes seem to be cratering after several women came forward Friday, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Their stories were featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and on CNN. One of the women claims to be a former staffer; she's accusing Swalwell of raping her while she was intoxicated.

Advertisement

Late Friday, Swalwell released a video on X professing his innocence and that he would fight the various charges. Of course, many X users were quick to point out Swalwell’s hypocrisy based on his past ‘believe survivors’ statements regarding women who come forward with sexual abuse allegations.

Here’s Swalwell’s X post. (WATCH)

Well, it’s (D)ifferent when he’s the one being accused.

Commenters say Swalwell should be held to the same standard he’s always demanded of others. The women accusing him deserve justice after all, per Swalwell. (WATCH)

No asterisks, Eric.

Many posters brought up how self-righteously Swalwell went after Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he was accused of sexual assault. (WATCH)

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Seems like Swalwell needs to drop out of the California gubernatorial race until all these allegations are thoroughly investigated. That's the Swalwell standard.

Swalwell once said the number of accusers tells us how likely it is that someone is guilty. (WATCH)

Major Democrats like Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego have already pulled their support of Swalwell.

Some commenters are urging Swalwell to stay in the race and fight the charges. But not because they support him.

Advertisement

Swalwell can end his campaign, but his name is already on the state’s primary ballot. Even if he quits, he could still siphon off votes from the other candidates. It will be interesting to see how long Swalwell remains in the race now that pressure is building in the Democrat Party for him to drop out.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
Jeffries Demands Swalwell Drop Gov. Bid Over Allegations — But Won’t Call for Him to Resign From Congress
justmindy
'Stick to DATA': US Oil & Gas Association Takes EVERY Democrat Lie About Gas Prices APART in EPIC Post
Sam J.
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ... Fingers Crossed
justmindy
Dem Tries Saving FACE After Being Dragged for Story About Not Calling 911 When His Kid's Lips Turned Blue
Sam J.
President Trump Being Roasted for 'Dismantling' the US Forest Service
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa Grateful Calvin
Advertisement