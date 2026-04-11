Eric Swalwell Claims He’s Innocent in New Online Video As Sexual Assault Accusations Mount (WATCH)

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell’s California gubernatorial hopes seem to be cratering after several women came forward Friday, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Their stories were featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and on CNN. One of the women claims to be a former staffer; she's accusing Swalwell of raping her while she was intoxicated.

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Late Friday, Swalwell released a video on X professing his innocence and that he would fight the various charges. Of course, many X users were quick to point out Swalwell’s hypocrisy based on his past ‘believe survivors’ statements regarding women who come forward with sexual abuse allegations.

Here’s Swalwell’s X post. (WATCH)

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

What happened to believing women? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 11, 2026

Well, it’s (D)ifferent when he’s the one being accused.

Commenters say Swalwell should be held to the same standard he’s always demanded of others. The women accusing him deserve justice after all, per Swalwell. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell: "I’m somebody who has spent my time in Congress working to stand up for the rights of victims."



"S*xual assault victims deserve justice." pic.twitter.com/psekrdFFcd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2026

This post did not age well. No shock coming from this scumbag. — Abigail Adams (@AAdams86863) April 11, 2026

No asterisks, Eric.

Many posters brought up how self-righteously Swalwell went after Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he was accused of sexual assault. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell circa 2018 said any sexual assault accusation made against Brett Kavanaugh should be immediately investigated.



I wonder if Eric believes this should apply to a Congressman running for Governor too? pic.twitter.com/C5dj30J83p — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) April 10, 2026

Seems like Swalwell needs to drop out of the California gubernatorial race until all these allegations are thoroughly investigated. That's the Swalwell standard.

Swalwell once said the number of accusers tells us how likely it is that someone is guilty. (WATCH)

The arrows are pointing in the same direction. pic.twitter.com/SOj1Zy0fVe — BalzarDragon (@MichaelArns2) April 11, 2026

Your done, dirt bag! pic.twitter.com/nQJg6kzIOp — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) April 11, 2026

Major Democrats like Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego have already pulled their support of Swalwell.

Some commenters are urging Swalwell to stay in the race and fight the charges. But not because they support him.

Stay in, Eric! Don’t let them force you out of the race! You can overcome this! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 11, 2026

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We need Eric in the race. Fight Eric Fight! — Midwest AF 🇺🇸 (@americafirst317) April 11, 2026

It’s too late to drop out, so yes…he needs to stay in! — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) April 11, 2026

His name is on the ballot regardless. Some uninformed ppl will still vote for him and some who don't care like @leftcoastbabe — J B (@JB46374796) April 11, 2026

Swalwell can end his campaign, but his name is already on the state’s primary ballot. Even if he quits, he could still siphon off votes from the other candidates. It will be interesting to see how long Swalwell remains in the race now that pressure is building in the Democrat Party for him to drop out.

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