Looks like Leana Wen will have to take her pro-abort show to another venue. Planned Parenthood has informed her that they no longer require her services.

I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019

Here’s her statement:

Can’t say we’re sorry to see her go, though we shudder to think of who they’ll tap to replace her.

Were you at least kept comfortable while the discussion ensued? https://t.co/cAr6uk2xdJ — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) July 16, 2019

This was a difficult decision Planned Parenthood made between themselves and their physician. https://t.co/Bg6HGc1VyW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019

That's a shame. PPPA's president being forced out against her wishes like that. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019

Would have been neat for her to have at least some say on when her term at PPFA was ended instead of this premature… ejection. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019

I mean they really discontinued her term abruptly. Didn't even consent with her. She was there about 9 months and they just terminated her. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019

you must respect their choice to terminate your employment early https://t.co/tsFsHdrOAP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2019