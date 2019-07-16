Looks like Leana Wen will have to take her pro-abort show to another venue. Planned Parenthood has informed her that they no longer require her services.

Here’s her statement:

Can’t say we’re sorry to see her go, though we shudder to think of who they’ll tap to replace her.

In the meantime, cue the medicine:

