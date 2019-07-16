Looks like Leana Wen will have to take her pro-abort show to another venue. Planned Parenthood has informed her that they no longer require her services.
I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019
Here’s her statement:
My statement stepping down as President/CEO of @PPFA and President of @PPAct. pic.twitter.com/WJ3EBgJIAy
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019
Can’t say we’re sorry to see her go, though we shudder to think of who they’ll tap to replace her.
In the meantime, cue the medicine:
Were you at least kept comfortable while the discussion ensued? https://t.co/cAr6uk2xdJ
— ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) July 16, 2019
Premature termination. https://t.co/TDEuwdUbgr
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 16, 2019
This was a difficult decision Planned Parenthood made between themselves and their physician. https://t.co/Bg6HGc1VyW
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 16, 2019
That's a shame. PPPA's president being forced out against her wishes like that.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019
Would have been neat for her to have at least some say on when her term at PPFA was ended instead of this premature… ejection.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019
I mean they really discontinued her term abruptly. Didn't even consent with her. She was there about 9 months and they just terminated her.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019
you must respect their choice to terminate your employment early https://t.co/tsFsHdrOAP
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2019
They didnt even let you carry out a full term before the termination… smh
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 16, 2019
Their body, their choice. https://t.co/2PV845Fgqn
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 16, 2019