As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Leana Wen’s tenure as president of Planned Parenthood was terminated after eight months, and in her words, the whole thing went down at a secret meeting of the PPFA board.

BuzzFeed has done some digging, and according to their sources, one of the issues was that Wen refused to use trans-inclusive language when talking about pregnancy.

UPDATE: Two sources told us that Wen also refused to use “trans-inclusive” language, for example saying “people” instead of “women,” telling staff that she believed talking about transgender issues would “isolate people in the Midwest.” https://t.co/Db2ooboz4o — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) July 16, 2019

They kicked her out because Wen, a certified MD wouldn't say trans can't have abortions… holy god… https://t.co/6D3rnIkEm1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019

Bigoted against male abortions. CANCELLED — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 16, 2019

They will always eat their own. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) July 16, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA They wanted her to pretend trans women could have abortions. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL https://t.co/POGM04iRJU — RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2019

Wen was aborted for not being crazy enough. How poetic. https://t.co/udoEfpw1nm — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) July 16, 2019

@DrLeanaWen Come on down! You're the next contestant on "Are you woke enough." — Bransenjennings (@bransenjennings) July 16, 2019

I guess trans people matter more than Asian women in the hierarchy of wokeness. — Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) July 16, 2019

What?? Women get abortions. Biological women. No one else. And yeah, she's right; people are not terribly interested in a group whose numbers are barely statistical margin of error levels. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) July 16, 2019

Chopping up babies = you're hired. Refusing to use trans jargon: you're fired. PP priorities seem not sane. — Wulfrand (@Randwulf75) July 16, 2019

Great job, everyone. — Andrew S. (@ModerateOkie) July 16, 2019

Geez.. Well you certainly wouldn't want to offend people when you are killing their babies. — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 16, 2019

Clown world — Baby Luna ❤ (@JGRAY_GA) July 16, 2019

Everything the left touches it destroys. — KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) July 16, 2019

Serves the left for weaponizing this type of stuff in a dishonest and cynical way for politics to now be the victims of their own runaway woke monster. — Steve Bryson (@srbryson) July 16, 2019

Why is the government in bed with this organization again?

