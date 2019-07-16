As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Leana Wen’s tenure as president of Planned Parenthood was terminated after eight months, and in her words, the whole thing went down at a secret meeting of the PPFA board.

BuzzFeed has done some digging, and according to their sources, one of the issues was that Wen refused to use trans-inclusive language when talking about pregnancy.

Why is the government in bed with this organization again?

