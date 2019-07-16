As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Leana Wen’s tenure as president of Planned Parenthood was terminated after eight months, and in her words, the whole thing went down at a secret meeting of the PPFA board.
BuzzFeed has done some digging, and according to their sources, one of the issues was that Wen refused to use trans-inclusive language when talking about pregnancy.
UPDATE: Two sources told us that Wen also refused to use “trans-inclusive” language, for example saying “people” instead of “women,” telling staff that she believed talking about transgender issues would “isolate people in the Midwest.” https://t.co/Db2ooboz4o
— Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) July 16, 2019
They kicked her out because Wen, a certified MD wouldn't say trans can't have abortions… holy god… https://t.co/6D3rnIkEm1
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2019
Bigoted against male abortions. CANCELLED
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 16, 2019
They will always eat their own.
— Steve (@sfsmith1001) July 16, 2019
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
They wanted her to pretend trans women could have abortions.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL https://t.co/POGM04iRJU
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2019
Incredible https://t.co/RFPutJC9tf
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 16, 2019
Wen was aborted for not being crazy enough. How poetic. https://t.co/udoEfpw1nm
— Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) July 16, 2019
@DrLeanaWen Come on down! You're the next contestant on "Are you woke enough."
— Bransenjennings (@bransenjennings) July 16, 2019
— ldnjunk (@ldnjunk) July 16, 2019
I guess trans people matter more than Asian women in the hierarchy of wokeness.
— Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) July 16, 2019
What?? Women get abortions. Biological women. No one else. And yeah, she's right; people are not terribly interested in a group whose numbers are barely statistical margin of error levels.
— Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) July 16, 2019
Chopping up babies = you're hired. Refusing to use trans jargon: you're fired. PP priorities seem not sane.
— Wulfrand (@Randwulf75) July 16, 2019
Great job, everyone.
— Andrew S. (@ModerateOkie) July 16, 2019
Geez..
Well you certainly wouldn't want to offend people when you are killing their babies.
— El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 16, 2019
Clown world
— Baby Luna ❤ (@JGRAY_GA) July 16, 2019
Everything the left touches it destroys.
— KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) July 16, 2019
Serves the left for weaponizing this type of stuff in a dishonest and cynical way for politics to now be the victims of their own runaway woke monster.
— Steve Bryson (@srbryson) July 16, 2019
Why is the government in bed with this organization again?
