The “Salute to America” event in Washington, DC last night was a fantastic tribute to all branches of the U.S. military. You can tell it went well as evidenced by the number of Resistance progressives making claims that are easily disproven, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children. Did he ask Congress for military parade💰? No. Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

She lost us at “poorly attended”:

And yet AOC gets offended and wonders why so many people call her a liar? It’s a total mystery!

Bahaha. You don’t think people can see the videos? — Mike (@michaeljashmore) July 5, 2019

There are even some who are saying the crowd photos were faked. No, seriously.

Ma'am, you should really consider taking off a few days so you can seek medical attention. I'm certain that professionally trained mental health experts can get you back on your feet in no time. Oh, and you also might want to check your Lenscrafters prescription. https://t.co/H5SPRWxv5L — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 5, 2019

More people attended the event than you cost jobs when you drove Amazon out of New York. https://t.co/okTOuun612 — dirtytruckerhat (@dirtytruckerhat) July 5, 2019

And AOC’s self-awareness remains nowhere to be found:

You lobbied against and voted against billions in humanitarian aid for migrants at the border. https://t.co/HkP1KJtY1a — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2019

And applauded Wayfair workers who walked out on the job rather than keep making beds to be sent for kids to sleep on in detention centers. Because she cares about them so much.