The “Salute to America” event in Washington, DC last night was a fantastic tribute to all branches of the U.S. military. You can tell it went well as evidenced by the number of Resistance progressives making claims that are easily disproven, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

She lost us at “poorly attended”:

Trending

And yet AOC gets offended and wonders why so many people call her a liar? It’s a total mystery!

There are even some who are saying the crowd photos were faked. No, seriously.

And AOC’s self-awareness remains nowhere to be found:

And applauded Wayfair workers who walked out on the job rather than keep making beds to be sent for kids to sleep on in detention centers. Because she cares about them so much.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TrumpParade4th of julyAlexandria Ocasio-CortezIndependence DaySalute to America