Earlier this week, Joe Scarborough complained about the overly woke Left making it more difficult for Democrats to beat Donald Trump in 2020. So what did he do this morning? He went to bat for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of course:

While trying to attack ⁦@AOC⁩, Newt unwittingly writes a scathing indictment of Donald J. Trump: “When your goals are that radical, lying is simply part of the game. When you despise American values, lying is perfectly natural.” https://t.co/4vsQDsGxgP — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 5, 2019

AOC appreciated the assist, but she’ll take it from here:

Ah yes, now Newt & the GOP are resorting to calling me a liar. Who else do they call liars?

– 96% of scientists who agree on climate change

– Millions of Americans they locked up in the War on Drugs

– #MeToo survivors So I’ll take it as a compliment. Thanks. https://t.co/2AXUz5zave — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

Now they’re resorting to calling you a liar? Honey, conservatives and Republicans have been calling you a liar since day one. Because it’s the truth.

I think their new strategy is to paint you as a liar.. Dunno? Seems concerted — sameervaidya (@sameervaidya) July 5, 2019

Concerted? Please. It requires zero effort to point out that AOC is a serial liar. What’s been concerted is the efforts of all her defenders — AOC chief among them — to run interference for her and attempt to gaslight the rest of us.

When the shoe fits. — Jack (@Jack__Stack) July 5, 2019

You are a liar. https://t.co/Yo7Jsm25VC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 5, 2019

You are a liar https://t.co/OxhTtQSVQ0 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 5, 2019

He didn't tell me you lied, I already knew that. — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) July 5, 2019

calling you a liar would be the understatement of the year. You get #onhere and lie constantly. You know that your followers will never fact check anything you say and if you told the truth you would have no followers. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 5, 2019

She literally cannot open her mouth without a lie falling out.

96%. Would you list those for us? I think you are mistaken — Ron (@Ron_Goad) July 5, 2019

For example… Saying 96% of climate scientists agree… Is a lie. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 5, 2019

Democrats have fought hard in the War on Drugs, as well. And Republicans aren’t calling #MeToo survivors liars, either. But you go off, Kween.