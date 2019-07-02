Stand back, everybody. Joe Scarborough’s got some truth bombs to throw.

Let’s start with this one:

It’s so cute when Joe pretends he’s tough on Democrats.

It’s almost as cute as Joe pretending he’s been tough on Donald Trump:

Yeah, electing Trump is Joe’s job!

OK, wait a second …

Joe helped build this. Joe helped make this happen.

And now, he wants to pretend he had nothing to do with it.

El. Oh. El.

Hold on … Seacrest is coming back in:

Apologies for all those unrendered tweets and screenshots. See, Joe deleted most of them. Not out of shame, but because he’s got his eyes on the prize or something:

Such stunning. Much brave.

