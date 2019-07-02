Stand back, everybody. Joe Scarborough’s got some truth bombs to throw.

Let’s start with this one:

Democratic candidates, you now support: (1) universal health care for illegal immigrants,

(2) making illegally crossing America’s borders legal, and,

(3) a return to forced busing. Do you also now support the banning of the Betsy Ross flag from public places? #WokeNation — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

It’s so cute when Joe pretends he’s tough on Democrats.

It’s almost as cute as Joe pretending he’s been tough on Donald Trump:

The Betsy Ross flag is now a symbol of White Nationalism and slavery? Not defiance against a distant monarchy? Really, Nike? PC madness is accelerating just in time for 2020.

Trump feeds on your reflexive Wokeness.

Great job, everybody. https://t.co/T1T05PSwSQ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Your anger is misguided. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) July 2, 2019

I am not angry.

I am concerned.

I want Trump defeated in 2020. https://t.co/DBDkILudhP — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Let me disabuse Woke Democrats of the notion that I expect them to adjust their beliefs and strategies to suit former Republicans. I don’t.

But I do want them to refrain from blowing themselves up politically and re-electing Trump. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Yeah, electing Trump is Joe’s job!

And for the record, Mika and I repeatedly warned you all that Trump could win. You mocked us incessantly with your smug insults. Your stupidity and arrogance elected Trump by convincing Democrats it was in the bag. I’m warning you again. Listen this time and win. #BeatTrump — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

OK, wait a second …

He's pretending like all of America didn't see him and Mika and Nicole Wallace and everyone else giggling like school kids at everything Trump did. https://t.co/f2iWJENIte — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 2, 2019

Joe helped build this. Joe helped make this happen.

And now, he wants to pretend he had nothing to do with it.

What elected Trump was the racist, pig-ignorant base that the Republicans spent four decades building, thinking all the while that it could be controlled and placated forever. Your lab. Your monster. Kill it. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 2, 2019

As Lennon said, Whatever Gets You Through the Night.

Charlie, it’s a damn shame you never considered being a televangelist because you’ve got the preening self-righteous shit down cold. You’ve been fighting Trump-loathing allies all weekend. Gutsy move, Maverick. Gutsy move. https://t.co/DeXMkO3J4v — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

But y’all be y’all and lose another election to Trump that you should have won. And start by continuing to fight those who want him beaten just as badly. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

For the record—you gave Trump lots of airtime, often failed to ask challenging questions and were thrilled with his attention, early on. You should think about the ways you failed in reporting and commenting on Donald Trump pre 2016. I’d like to see that list. https://t.co/tpoGMimqMs — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 2, 2019

You’ve got your facts wrong. In early December 2015, I said Trump’s Muslim registry sounded like Germany in 1933.

That same day, I said I could never vote for him. A week later I hung up on him over the Muslim ban. A week after that, I interviewed & attacked him on Putin. https://t.co/neZlr2lcRj — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

That was two months BEFORE the first vote was cast.

In Feb 2016 before Super Tuesday, I wrote an oped for the Wash Post saying his comments on David Duke were disqualifying and that this would cause the Republican Party’s death. That continued nonstop throughout the campaign. https://t.co/j0OnQjW7q3 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

I know facts don’t matter in the age of Trump, but this tweet is false. https://t.co/neZlr2lcRj — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

And Soledad, if you think Mika and I were ever “thrilled” with Trump’s attention, you are projecting. Mika had China’s first state dinner in America at her house. Her family was friends with Pope John II. She had presidents and world leaders done at her house. Trump didn’t rate. https://t.co/neZlr2lcRj — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

I started going to the White House and working around presidents and prime ministers at an early age. I led a coup to drive Gingrich out as speaker in my 30s and spent time around leaders I greatly respected. Trump never rated with those leaders. Thrilled?

Not even close. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Stop setting yourself on fire.

Just beat Trump. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Joe, you thought you could ride the tiger by lavishing Trump with good airtime in the 2016 primary. Now you're trying to ride a different tiger that is no less eager to eat you. https://t.co/nei2dlUQEH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2019

I don’t ride tigers. Fear not.

I don’t get eaten. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

El. Oh. El.

All of that was already too late, as is crystal clear in retrospect. https://t.co/tae4Bt0TrO — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2019

Hold on … Seacrest is coming back in:

Joe, come on. You enabled trump in his rise. You might take some time for self reflection and lookin the mirror before you point fingers. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 2, 2019

While you were uncritically platforming Trump in 2016, I was helping young people register and mobilize to vote. I'm proud of the work I did that year. Can you say the same? (Also I worked at @swingleft in 2018. It was pretty sweet!) https://t.co/Atm3OWIVIX — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) July 2, 2019

Apologies for all those unrendered tweets and screenshots. See, Joe deleted most of them. Not out of shame, but because he’s got his eyes on the prize or something:

Enough venting. I have broken every rule I made for myself on Twitter. I’m now going to delete these tweets over the past hour and tell those who I’ve gone back and forth with that we all want to vote Trump out of office next year. Everything else is a distraction. #BeatTrump — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 2, 2019

Such stunning. Much brave.