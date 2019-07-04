As you know, President Trump’s 4th of July celebration, a “Salute to America,” was held this evening in Washington, DC. How was the turnout? In spite of many Resistance hopes, it looks like the turnout was very heavy:
Looking back from Lincoln Memorial to crowd along both sides of the Reflecting Pool. Camera platform in the middle. pic.twitter.com/GqfSouTyw7
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2019
Even though the weather didn’t completely cooperate, that didn’t deter attendance obviously:
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/NESlNS3E4V
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 4, 2019
Photo: @markknoller
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 4, 2019
Ah, but wait! Some people, as you might guess, don’t want to buy it because reality didn’t match up with what the Resistance was hoping for (does that sound familiar?).
Sorry. Definitely a poor photoshop. Keep trying MAGAets
— Andrew w Riker (@AgainstTheWindz) July 4, 2019
Mark is it photoshopped?
— Blatherskite (@MiddleAgedMezzo) July 4, 2019
And yet, not a single umbrella in hand, or plastic rain hood in sight…..
— Rosie (@Jekajojo) July 4, 2019
That’s photoshopped as hell
— My Info (@502bigcardsfan) July 4, 2019
No #MAGA hats? No ponchos? No umbrellas? 🤔
— Uncle Fuzzy (@paulland100) July 4, 2019
Wow. That is a really bad photoshop.
— Cryptan (@cryptan) July 4, 2019
This picture is bullsh*t. Photoshopped. #TrumpParade https://t.co/Q4h0IX19Wj
— Wink 🌊 (@Winkster15) July 4, 2019
Really bad photoshop
— Lady Boater ROSARON Old School Hippy (@TinaButcher18) July 4, 2019
That’s photoshop
— IzzY 😎 (@FSUIZZY) July 4, 2019
Official White House broadcast, fake crowd? pic.twitter.com/bsbfPUjDSD
— DEAN_blue (@TrueSatire) July 4, 2019
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Sorry though, Resistance skeptics, but even Vox’s Aaron Rupar appears to believe the photos are the real deal:
in fairness to Trump the crowd size doesn't appear to be horrible pic.twitter.com/5oTXCrrDTb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019
And if the pictures are “fake,” even CNN and The Hill must be in on it:
The view looking out into the crowd from the Lincoln Memorial. No word yet on if weather will affect the planned flyovers during/after President Trump’s speech. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/GDTVhOET7c
— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) July 4, 2019
Pro- and anti-Trump crowds endure DC storms for Trump's 'Salute to America #FourthofJuly event #TrumpParade https://t.co/bAVEyHWrNS pic.twitter.com/7XAp6Wugtt
— The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2019
Between that crowd and the Trump Baby balloon being grounded due to a storm passing through, it was a rough night for some.
If you missed it, here’s the entire event:
LIVE: Salute to America https://t.co/H6RKdTwB33
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2019