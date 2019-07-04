As you know, President Trump’s 4th of July celebration, a “Salute to America,” was held this evening in Washington, DC. How was the turnout? In spite of many Resistance hopes, it looks like the turnout was very heavy:

Looking back from Lincoln Memorial to crowd along both sides of the Reflecting Pool. Camera platform in the middle. pic.twitter.com/GqfSouTyw7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2019

Even though the weather didn’t completely cooperate, that didn’t deter attendance obviously:

Ah, but wait! Some people, as you might guess, don’t want to buy it because reality didn’t match up with what the Resistance was hoping for (does that sound familiar?).

Sorry. Definitely a poor photoshop. Keep trying MAGAets — Andrew w Riker (@AgainstTheWindz) July 4, 2019

Mark is it photoshopped? — Blatherskite (@MiddleAgedMezzo) July 4, 2019

And yet, not a single umbrella in hand, or plastic rain hood in sight….. — Rosie (@Jekajojo) July 4, 2019

That’s photoshopped as hell — My Info (@502bigcardsfan) July 4, 2019

No #MAGA hats? No ponchos? No umbrellas? 🤔 — Uncle Fuzzy (@paulland100) July 4, 2019

Wow. That is a really bad photoshop. — Cryptan (@cryptan) July 4, 2019

Really bad photoshop — Lady Boater ROSARON Old School Hippy (@TinaButcher18) July 4, 2019

That’s photoshop — IzzY 😎 (@FSUIZZY) July 4, 2019

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Sorry though, Resistance skeptics, but even Vox’s Aaron Rupar appears to believe the photos are the real deal:

in fairness to Trump the crowd size doesn't appear to be horrible pic.twitter.com/5oTXCrrDTb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019

And if the pictures are “fake,” even CNN and The Hill must be in on it:

The view looking out into the crowd from the Lincoln Memorial. No word yet on if weather will affect the planned flyovers during/after President Trump’s speech. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/GDTVhOET7c — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) July 4, 2019

Between that crowd and the Trump Baby balloon being grounded due to a storm passing through, it was a rough night for some.

If you missed it, here’s the entire event: