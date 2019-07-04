As you know, President Trump’s 4th of July celebration, a “Salute to America,” was held this evening in Washington, DC. How was the turnout? In spite of many Resistance hopes, it looks like the turnout was very heavy:

Even though the weather didn’t completely cooperate, that didn’t deter attendance obviously:

Ah, but wait! Some people, as you might guess, don’t want to buy it because reality didn’t match up with what the Resistance was hoping for (does that sound familiar?).

Trending

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Sorry though, Resistance skeptics, but even Vox’s Aaron Rupar appears to believe the photos are the real deal:

And if the pictures are “fake,” even CNN and The Hill must be in on it:

Between that crowd and the Trump Baby balloon being grounded due to a storm passing through, it was a rough night for some.

If you missed it, here’s the entire event:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TrumpParadeCNNmark knollerSalute to AmericaUS military