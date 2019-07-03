Many on the Left have already been triggered by the sight of tanks rolling into Washington, DC for an event that President Trump is calling a “Salute to America,” and of course there will be protesters there. Some protesters will reportedly celebrate an anti-Trump 4th of July by… well, read it for yourself:

President Trump's "Salute to America" address is expected to draw ardent Trump backers but there will also be protests, including the burning of a flag and the flying of a "Trump Baby" balloon. https://t.co/z01bPubVLK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 3, 2019

The Washington Post also reported in this article that a flag burning is planned:

LATEST: The ‘Baby Trump’ balloon is coming to Washington for #July4th, but don’t look up to see it –> https://t.co/PoJjt17HQN #DC #BabyTrumpBlimp — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 2, 2019

Nothing signals that you’re serious about getting Trump voted out of office next year than burning an American flag on the 4th of July!

Trump drives Democrats so insane that he is getting them to burn the American flag on the 4th of July — while he is running for re-election. His best talent is getting his enemies to expose who they really are pic.twitter.com/eyc2UuUYEj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2019

Coming soon to a “re-elect Trump” ad near you? Stay tuned.

Who the hell would burn a flag on Independence Day..all I can say is KARMA😳people get what they deserve 💪🏻 — Jewels💎💎💎 (@bodyblissbyj) July 3, 2019

I detested Barack but not once did the idea to burn the flag ever cross my mind let alone burn it on July 4th — Dan Smith (@Dan7894) July 3, 2019

He does it to them every time! https://t.co/y4KCvsCOEq — newly woke (@tjones1532) July 3, 2019

***

