Many on the Left have already been triggered by the sight of tanks rolling into Washington, DC for an event that President Trump is calling a “Salute to America,” and of course there will be protesters there. Some protesters will reportedly celebrate an anti-Trump 4th of July by… well, read it for yourself:

The Washington Post also reported in this article that a flag burning is planned:

Trending

Nothing signals that you’re serious about getting Trump voted out of office next year than burning an American flag on the 4th of July!

Coming soon to a “re-elect Trump” ad near you? Stay tuned.

***

Related:

‘Keep it up’! Andy Richter stumbles into a self-own in rush to say Trump’s excels at ‘simpleton manipulation’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 4th of julyDonald TrumpIndependence DaySalute to America