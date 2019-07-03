The “TANK” is here! And let the triggering begin:

Except, that’s not a “TANK”:

Technically a Bradley IFV which isn’t quite a tank…but still, wow https://t.co/TAtrOA14Rp — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 3, 2019

Oh, OK then:

Agreed. Not an expert. Thanks for the correction. https://t.co/wD16eQH8Qx — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) July 3, 2019

How many journos are going to make this mistake today?

Warning to journalists covering Trump’s July 4 plans: I’m no expert on military equipment, but I am pretty sure that armored personnel carriers are not properly called “tanks.” — Robert McCartney (@McCartneyWP) July 3, 2019

Lib Robert Reich finds the two Bradleys “profoundly disturbing”:

This is profoundly disturbing. https://t.co/vIw5fWRNVG — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 2, 2019

And Bakari Seller asks, “what country is this?”

What country is this? And my friends on the right are worried about @Kaepernick7, while Trump tramples on our values. pic.twitter.com/hqPFoAUzzn — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 3, 2019

Again, not tanks:

RIGHT NOW: Tanks arrive at National Mall in D.C. ahead of Pres. #Trump's 'Salute to America' July 4 celebration; Critics say Trump turning holiday into partisan show; Adviser Kellyanne Conway says part of Trump speech to highlight "great success of this administration" #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/aP9Ga7Dvki — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) July 3, 2019

How about everyone just chills the eff down?

It’s a pair of Bradleys that’ll sit on the mall for a day. This is a goofy thing to complain about and no, it does not have wide and deep implication for our Democracy. https://t.co/uJajBwbSru — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 3, 2019

Military static displays have been a thing for centuries. Military air shows get millions of visitors annually. Our military is the most trusted institution in the country. You know what’ll happen? Some kids will get to crawl around in a Bradley and M1A1. That’s it. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 3, 2019

Oh, and for the fact check, this is nothing new:

Not at all the first time. We had several for the Desert Storm victory parade. pic.twitter.com/5c42E2lXtK — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 3, 2019

