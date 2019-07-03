Count Andy Richter among those who have big issues with Trump’s 4th of July events that will take place in DC tomorrow:
His military parade could be really bad in that a LOT of ppl are going to love it. He has a preternatural understanding of simpleton manipulation
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 3, 2019
And with that, self-awareness spotters were having trouble finding any:
He's certainly manipulated TF out of you, Andy. https://t.co/zmXlCxzf4N
— Mo Mo (@molratty) July 3, 2019
Totally. I mean, look what he’s done to you these past three years.
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) July 3, 2019
He's certainly expertly manipulated Andy and many of his fellow travelers over the last 3 years. https://t.co/nqbAuiWefq
— BatMN (@_BatMN_) July 3, 2019
What makes it even funnier is that they don’t see it.
See – they haven't learned. They label anyone that isn't a democrat as "simpleton." That's exactly why @HillaryClinton lost. Keep it up Andy — 4 more years ahead. https://t.co/bRpJsvyzvX
— Area Man (@Kloss1) July 3, 2019
The “deplorables” approach worked out so well for Hillary in 2016.
You'd think a perpetual sidekick would know a self-own when he says it… https://t.co/cfSs50IJ8F
— Platinum Squire (@Platinumsquire) July 3, 2019
Why are you terrible?
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 3, 2019
Didn’t he used to be a comedian? Don’t get me wrong, I still laugh at him. It’s just different now.
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 3, 2019
There have been similar parades in DC, including one marking the end of the Iraq war in 1991 and others:
So did Eisenhower I suppose. Here’s his inaugural pic.twitter.com/UYYiWsxFnO
— A (@Aposter1228) July 3, 2019
Maybe Ike was into “simpleton manipulation.”