Count Andy Richter among those who have big issues with Trump’s 4th of July events that will take place in DC tomorrow:

And with that, self-awareness spotters were having trouble finding any:

What makes it even funnier is that they don’t see it.

The “deplorables” approach worked out so well for Hillary in 2016.

There have been similar parades in DC, including one marking the end of the Iraq war in 1991 and others:

Maybe Ike was into “simpleton manipulation.”

