Count Andy Richter among those who have big issues with Trump’s 4th of July events that will take place in DC tomorrow:

His military parade could be really bad in that a LOT of ppl are going to love it. He has a preternatural understanding of simpleton manipulation — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 3, 2019

And with that, self-awareness spotters were having trouble finding any:

He's certainly manipulated TF out of you, Andy. https://t.co/zmXlCxzf4N — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 3, 2019

Totally. I mean, look what he’s done to you these past three years. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) July 3, 2019

He's certainly expertly manipulated Andy and many of his fellow travelers over the last 3 years. https://t.co/nqbAuiWefq — BatMN (@_BatMN_) July 3, 2019

What makes it even funnier is that they don’t see it.

See – they haven't learned. They label anyone that isn't a democrat as "simpleton." That's exactly why @HillaryClinton lost. Keep it up Andy — 4 more years ahead. https://t.co/bRpJsvyzvX — Area Man (@Kloss1) July 3, 2019

The “deplorables” approach worked out so well for Hillary in 2016.

You'd think a perpetual sidekick would know a self-own when he says it… https://t.co/cfSs50IJ8F — Platinum Squire (@Platinumsquire) July 3, 2019

Why are you terrible? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 3, 2019

Didn’t he used to be a comedian? Don’t get me wrong, I still laugh at him. It’s just different now. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 3, 2019

There have been similar parades in DC, including one marking the end of the Iraq war in 1991 and others:

So did Eisenhower I suppose. Here’s his inaugural pic.twitter.com/UYYiWsxFnO — A (@Aposter1228) July 3, 2019

Maybe Ike was into “simpleton manipulation.”