With the debate over illegal immigration (or what the Democrats refer to merely as “immigration”) raging on, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to take a swipe at proponents of the enforcement of immigration laws:

Gotta love the rich irony of people who fondly recount stories of how their family’s last names were changed on Ellis Island after their relatives snuck onto a boat escaping some horror now taking fervent anti-immigrant stances & branding innocent human beings as “illegal.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

I had no idea immigrants were sneaking into the US via Ellis Island. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) June 28, 2019

Interesting. Please cite an example of an immmigrant arriving at Ellis Island illegally. All the names are available, so it should be easy to supply at least a sample list. — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) June 29, 2019

Because no one got turned away at Ellis Island, right? Oh, wait. https://t.co/OU5abTcydC — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 28, 2019

All those dang people who snuck right up to the port of entry! — Joel (@Joel44537047) June 29, 2019

There is no irony – you are just showing us how dim you are — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 29, 2019

You failed American history, didn’t you. — #That’sTrue (@PaulWDrake) June 28, 2019

Level with me, is there some weird thrill for you in being wrong all the time about everything? I mean wow, I have yet to see you be right about anything. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 29, 2019

I don't think I've ever seen a human on this planet who's as much of a source of painfully daft nonsense as this woman https://t.co/wfEgS2AifG — Jakub Swaps (@JakubDubaj) June 29, 2019

116,000 people thought that this was a good tweet. Even more evidence that we need to abolish the Department of Education. https://t.co/NyQa31ErNL — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) June 29, 2019

