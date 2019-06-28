We’re all sitting here wondering how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can justify democratic socialism as a solution to society’s ills, but it turns out that the answer was in front of us the whole time. It’s in the Bible, you guys:

No, really. It’s right here:

Well, whaddaya know? Looks like Sister AOC found religion — and twisted it to suit her socialist narrative.

Trending

She’s disingenuous and intellectually dishonest enough. But when she brings religion into it? That takes it to a whole new level.

It’s OK, though, because it serves the greater good. Which is herself.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBibleChristiansdemocratic socialismJesuspro-abortionsocialismsocialist