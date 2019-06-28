We’re all sitting here wondering how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can justify democratic socialism as a solution to society’s ills, but it turns out that the answer was in front of us the whole time. It’s in the Bible, you guys:
"Democratic socialism and the Bible share a strikingly similar vision of what constitutes a fair and just society… If Christians took the Bible seriously on this point, activist politicians like @AOC would not excite such vigorous opposition" https://t.co/dk9zKrE0hb pic.twitter.com/GvZag2QTPD
— Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) June 28, 2019
No, really. It’s right here:
“Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” https://t.co/wS8C0tdIOW
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019
Well, whaddaya know? Looks like Sister AOC found religion — and twisted it to suit her socialist narrative.
😳you pick and choose scripture now ?
— Krista Kelly (@bluskylar) June 28, 2019
Leftist are always all about the separation of church and state unless they see the opportunity to use religion to club their opponents.
— Joe Passafiume (@ReallyJoePass) June 28, 2019
You don't get to use Religion to push a political agenda if you're going to condemn Christian Values within the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/RKFKUYas6f
— Katie Jo Williams (@KatieJo1821) June 28, 2019
She’s disingenuous and intellectually dishonest enough. But when she brings religion into it? That takes it to a whole new level.
*Unless he's still in the womb https://t.co/jWYJEWOg6R
— Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻♂️ (@jtLOL) June 28, 2019
So how do you justify murdering unborn babies? Hypocrite
— Unashamed of #Jesus (@unashamedojesus) June 28, 2019
Let’s see if you retweet this:
“I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.”
— Flyer (@bama_flyer) June 28, 2019
Now do abortion
Matthew 19:14
14 But Jesus said, “Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
— Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) June 28, 2019
You are Pro Murdering babies in the womb….
You don’t get to use the Bible to justify your narrative👍🏻
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 28, 2019
It’s OK, though, because it serves the greater good. Which is herself.
So happy for you that you feel mighty and self-righteous.
— Jesse Wells (@jwells2001) June 28, 2019