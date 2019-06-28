We’re all sitting here wondering how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can justify democratic socialism as a solution to society’s ills, but it turns out that the answer was in front of us the whole time. It’s in the Bible, you guys:

"Democratic socialism and the Bible share a strikingly similar vision of what constitutes a fair and just society… If Christians took the Bible seriously on this point, activist politicians like @AOC would not excite such vigorous opposition" https://t.co/dk9zKrE0hb pic.twitter.com/GvZag2QTPD — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) June 28, 2019

No, really. It’s right here:

“Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” https://t.co/wS8C0tdIOW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

Well, whaddaya know? Looks like Sister AOC found religion — and twisted it to suit her socialist narrative.

😳you pick and choose scripture now ? — Krista Kelly (@bluskylar) June 28, 2019

Leftist are always all about the separation of church and state unless they see the opportunity to use religion to club their opponents. — Joe Passafiume (@ReallyJoePass) June 28, 2019

You don't get to use Religion to push a political agenda if you're going to condemn Christian Values within the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/RKFKUYas6f — Katie Jo Williams (@KatieJo1821) June 28, 2019

She’s disingenuous and intellectually dishonest enough. But when she brings religion into it? That takes it to a whole new level.

*Unless he's still in the womb https://t.co/jWYJEWOg6R — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 28, 2019

So how do you justify murdering unborn babies? Hypocrite — Unashamed of #Jesus (@unashamedojesus) June 28, 2019

Let’s see if you retweet this: “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.” — Flyer (@bama_flyer) June 28, 2019

Now do abortion

Matthew 19:14

14 But Jesus said, “Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) June 28, 2019

You are Pro Murdering babies in the womb…. You don’t get to use the Bible to justify your narrative👍🏻 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 28, 2019

It’s OK, though, because it serves the greater good. Which is herself.