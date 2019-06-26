As we told you yesterday morning, a photographer tweeted out four photos of then-House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting a tent city near El Paso, Texas and expressing shock and horror by what she was seeing (the photos only featured AOC and didn’t show what she was looking at). The photographer said the photos were taken one year ago from this past Monday, and Ocasio-Cortez remembered it well:

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

With that in mind, a subsequent tweet from AOC was spotted:

This was AFTER her "horrified" photo shoot at a fence near the border https://t.co/muyNcDN6SQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 26, 2019

The photos showing Ocasio-Cortez horrified by what she was seeing at the border were reportedly taken in June of last year, and this tweet is from January of this year:

Do people realize how insanely dangerous of an idea it is to support *this President* in fabricating a “national emergency” over immigrants, especially when Homeland Security officially assessed the threat level at the southern border “minimal?” No way. Pressure your Senators. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 12, 2019

Try not to get whiplash from the sudden change in direction, which seems to depend on whatever way the political wind is blowing:

So just 6 months ago you said there wasn't a problem at the border but now there is? Were you lying then or are you lying now?https://t.co/aVi3X9BgYZ — ShallNotBeInfringed (@NotInfringed) June 26, 2019

From this to Concentration Camps in 5 months.. https://t.co/UWYMls4Xub — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 26, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when: https://t.co/ChTdc0neNK — Slovydal (@Slovydal) June 26, 2019

Well this didn't age well. https://t.co/EiZMj4rDM7 — Jim Girouard (@JimGirouard132) June 26, 2019

There’s a lot of that going on lately.

