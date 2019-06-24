What is motivating Republicans to cage children? Xenophobia? Hate? What was the Obama administration’s motivation to cage children? Photos from his administration are what kicked off the current outrage that’s done nothing but build since.

We don’t know, because this is all that POLITICO’s John Bresnahan reported:

.@AOC says Republicans “are motivated to cage children” as she enters Pelosi’s office for a meeting on border spending bill — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) June 24, 2019

A border spending bill that Ocasio-Cortez will no doubt vote against if even a dime goes to ICE to assist in deporting criminals.

/2 More @AOC: “We need to stop funding the detention of children under any & all circumstances.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) June 24, 2019

So … if we stop funding the detention of unaccompanied children, they just go free?

/3 .@AOC says she “won’t vote for another dime” to fund ICE deportation raids that Trump has threatened — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) June 24, 2019

Exactly, which is way aid will never get to the border. It’s her own hatred of the laws Congress passed being enforced that is drawing out this crisis.

AOC is, like so many hyperbolic rhetoricians, prone to stepping on her own argumentative dick as far as actual persuasion goes. If Democrats can't make a better argument against the current ICE approach, then they will lose the argument. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) June 24, 2019

Yea obama never should've started this — oh boy (@Welcome_2_Moes) June 24, 2019

Is this what the left calls “gaslighting?” — luckiest man in the world (@coreyshmuel) June 24, 2019

No @aoc, nobody is motivated to cage children. Your rhetoric is dangerous and is going to get someone hurt — Savannah Blueberry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇴🇸🇪🇩🇪 (@Savnnablubry) June 24, 2019

When the next mass shooting at a republican gathering occurs, it will be on AOC’s hands, and those with similar rhetoric. — Sasskwatch (@PTowder) June 24, 2019

Any of our firefighters going to call her out for this ridiculous smear? I guess concerns about incitement and toning down rhetoric aimed at members of Congress don’t apply here. https://t.co/CRtKms9I5K — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

Nobody will mention it. If Twitter didn’t exist, we’d never have heard about it; the mainstream media would have filtered it out for her own good.

In reality, it is AOC and her allies that have refused funding for improving conditions because they want to use these stories advocate for a 0-enforcement agenda. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

Tell us where he’s wrong. They want to abolish ICE, Beto O’Rourke says he’ll tear down the existing border fence if elected … if the Democrats want to run on open borders — when illegal immigration was the flagship issue that swept Donald Trump into office — fine.

Remember that calling out Ilhan Omar for antisemitism = incitement, but comparing Republicans to Nazis and suggesting they want to put kids in cages is just acceptable political rhetoric. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

Related: