Most, if not all, of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates are in South Carolina this weekend for events surrounding the state’s Dem Party convention:

Most of the 2020 Democratic field all on one stage pic.twitter.com/jcMsWeSNAg — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) June 22, 2019

The candidates are having their own separate events, and one that stands out in particular is Bill de Blasio’s:

15 people, including the mayor of Orangeburg, SC (the first person to endorse the mayor’s 2020 campaign) come to hear @BilldeBlasio @Chirlane speak in Columbia, SC this morning. pic.twitter.com/FM0viKDe0Q — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

Good seats still available, apparently.

Last night at the fish fry, it was very apparent just how far behind the leading candidates de Blasio is at this point. No de Blasio signs or stickers or t-shirts. No campaign aides or volunteers pushing his candidacy. — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

As one national political reporter put it to me: de Blasio is not running a campaign. He is just showing up to events. — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

A few days ago, de Blasio expressed optimism because the polls showed he’s got “nowhere to go but up.” He’ll be happy to know that still appears to be the case.

“I represent 8.6 million people,” Mayor de Blasio tells the 15 people who came out to hear from him this morning in Columbia, SC. https://t.co/xhnqtibHVs — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

Now that’s hilarious.

When your song has 8.6 million plays on Spotify but you still can't get 20 people at your show. https://t.co/XNU1zSIPYS — Ian Cohen (@en_cohen) June 22, 2019

This moron is officially the biggest joke in American politics.

When you expect a crowd of two dozen and wind up with empty seats <<< https://t.co/Dwd5s8G7wA — Michael Barone (@MikeBarone718) June 22, 2019

Welcome to the NY press's "de Blasio Death Watch". It will go on until he admits defeat and confesses to murdering that groundhog. https://t.co/iOGpTrNvOq — john anderson (@huzzahmpls) June 22, 2019

LOL. We’re not sure either one of those things is going to ever happen.

