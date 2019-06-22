Most, if not all, of the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates are in South Carolina this weekend for events surrounding the state’s Dem Party convention:

The candidates are having their own separate events, and one that stands out in particular is Bill de Blasio’s:

Good seats still available, apparently.

A few days ago, de Blasio expressed optimism because the polls showed he’s got “nowhere to go but up.” He’ll be happy to know that still appears to be the case.

Now that’s hilarious.

LOL. We’re not sure either one of those things is going to ever happen.

